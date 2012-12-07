What Wine To Bring To Every Kind of Holiday Party

It’s that time of the year again—holiday party season. Considering that wine is the go-to hostess gift for just about everyone this time of the year, the question on most folks’ minds is, what wine should I bring? To answer that annual conundrum we consulted with Dave Sokolin, the owner of luxury wine merchant Sokolin (started by his grandfather in 1934) for his advice on what to bring to a variety of holiday parties—from something hosted by your boss, to New Year’s Eve. One of our favorite pieces of advice from Sokolin on what to bring to a holiday party to make an impression is to opt for a magnum bottle. “People will do a double take if you bring a magnum, it’s the size of a small child, and you will be the center of attention.”
A Holiday Dinner Party:
Sokolin’s pick is a 2007 Waterstone Cabernet Sauvignon ($19.95, sokolin.com). “This is one of the best values out there, and it has 92 points which is a mega score. It tastes like a California cult wine.”
Your Best Friend’s Holiday Fête:
“You have to make more of an impression in this situation,” Sokolin says. His pick, 2007 Fanti Brunello di Montalcino ($42.99, sokolin.com). “This bottle is made by one of the top producers in Tuscany, and is the same price you would pay for a mediocre bottle.”
The Bosses Soirée:
“You want to look smart in this situation,” Sokolin advises. His pick on what to bring is 2008 Drouhin Chassagne Montrachet Laguiche ($69.99, sokolin.com). “This is one of the highest level producers, and you could buy something with not much of a difference for ten times the price. I always focus on 2008 with white Burgundies.”
New Year’s Eve:
“New Year’s Eve is all about champagne,” Sokolin says. “Champagne brands have all raised their prices, and you have pony up $200 for Cristal and Dom Pérignon now.” Because of that Sokolin recommends 2002 Bollinger Grande Année ($95, sokolin.com). “2002 is a historic vintage—it tastes bright and is nuanced. The best vintage champagne tastes like a great wine.”
The Ultimate Splurge:
Sokolin’s ultimate luxury splurge is 1982 Mouton Rothschild ($1,599, sokolin.com). “Truly one of the greatest wines…you will be drinking art…it’s a Picasso. It has an enormous window of drinkability—whether you are drinking it tonight or in 50 years this will be one of the best wines you will ever have.”
What Wine To Bring To Every Kind of Holiday Party
