What Wine To Bring To Every Kind of Holiday Party

It’s that time of the year again—holiday party season. Considering that wine is the go-to hostess gift for just about everyone this time of the year, the question on most folks’ minds is, what wine should I bring? To answer that annual conundrum we consulted with Dave Sokolin, the owner of luxury wine merchant Sokolin (started by his grandfather in 1934) for his advice on what to bring to a variety of holiday parties—from something hosted by your boss, to New Year’s Eve. One of our favorite pieces of advice from Sokolin on what to bring to a holiday party to make an impression is to opt for a magnum bottle. “People will do a double take if you bring a magnum, it’s the size of a small child, and you will be the center of attention.”

A Holiday Dinner Party:

Sokolin’s pick is a 2007 Waterstone Cabernet Sauvignon ($19.95, sokolin.com). “This is one of the best values out there, and it has 92 points which is a mega score. It tastes like a California cult wine.”

Your Best Friend’s Holiday Fête:

“You have to make more of an impression in this situation,” Sokolin says. His pick, 2007 Fanti Brunello di Montalcino ($42.99, sokolin.com). “This bottle is made by one of the top producers in Tuscany, and is the same price you would pay for a mediocre bottle.”

The Bosses Soirée:

“You want to look smart in this situation,” Sokolin advises. His pick on what to bring is 2008 Drouhin Chassagne Montrachet Laguiche ($69.99, sokolin.com). “This is one of the highest level producers, and you could buy something with not much of a difference for ten times the price. I always focus on 2008 with white Burgundies.”

New Year’s Eve:

“New Year’s Eve is all about champagne,” Sokolin says. “Champagne brands have all raised their prices, and you have pony up $200 for Cristal and Dom Pérignon now.” Because of that Sokolin recommends 2002 Bollinger Grande Année ($95, sokolin.com). “2002 is a historic vintage—it tastes bright and is nuanced. The best vintage champagne tastes like a great wine.”

The Ultimate Splurge:

Sokolin’s ultimate luxury splurge is 1982 Mouton Rothschild ($1,599, sokolin.com). “Truly one of the greatest wines…you will be drinking art…it’s a Picasso. It has an enormous window of drinkability—whether you are drinking it tonight or in 50 years this will be one of the best wines you will ever have.”