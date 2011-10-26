What Will The Kardashians’ Home Goods Line Look Like?

It was only a matter of time. The Kardashians have invaded our televisions, our closets, and well, basically just our lives in general. But now they will boldly go where they have not gone before: our kitchens and bedrooms. Elle reports that the sisters are now taking on the world of home goods, including “bath mats, hand towels, sheets, flatware, and picture frames” and “Kardashian-brand golf and football towels, as well as beer mugs.”

Naturally, I have to wonder what these items will look like. Ahead, a list of some potential items in “Kardashian Kollection Home.”

If anyone was to design a leopard/zebra print bedspread, it’s the Sisters K. Fuzzy, tacky, and fabulous, I bet this will be the first to sell out. Watch out, Missoni for Target!

Now to the important stuff: the flatware. Considering Kim's ridiculous obsession with the Hermès china featuring a prominent and not showy at all "H" in the middle, I'd guess that all of their plates, bowls, and everything in between will be branded with a gigantic "K," or maybe they'll class it up and throw on an image of Kim and her world-famous money makin' curves.

I'm sincerely confused about why they would possibly include "picture frames" in their collection. My dream would be an enormous frame featuring Kris Jenner with her mouth wide open, pearly whites shining, and your picture would be inserted in the uvula region.

Okay, obviously the golf and football towels are an homage to their devoted step-daddy Bruce Jenner, so I'd imagine they would have some classy "BJ" logo somewhere on them. Sigh.

Honestly, after merely considering what this line will look like, I need a stiff drink. And in a couple of months I’ll be able to have one, straight out of a Kardashian approved mug!

