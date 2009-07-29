MTV Shows

MTV has launched a new Webisode series called “What Were U Thinking?“. We all fancy ourselves as experts in critiquing celeb style, but this new series aims to prove that the true experts are the celebs themselves. Episodes will feature stars talking about what they’re wearing right now as well as a few of their best and worst outfits.

Kelly Osbourne was the first to be put through the ringer and we are totally charmed. She lets us in on her favorite fashion tip, wearing Spanx dresses, and shows off her Chanel watch that she bought while she was high and then spent the next six months paying off. See, “Stars: they’re just like us!”Can’t wait to see who they line up next.