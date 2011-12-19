What Weird Clothing Item Is Rob Kardashian Designing?

Despite almost winning Dancing with the Stars last month, Rob Kardashian is arguably the most low-key of the absurdly famous family. That doesn’t mean that he wants to stray too far from the family business, though. It turns out the sexy USC grad is just as interested in fashion as his older sisters.

But don’t expect to see him throwing his name on a line of animal print jumpsuits and knock-off Louboutins anytime soon! Rob is interested in footwear — but not the kind you’d expect. The 24-year-old is set to be launching a line of dress socks.

“I feel like everybody likes a dress sock,” he said. “No onewants to see a boring tube sock. I am very passionate about it and I think guys and girls agree with me. Plus you can give your dress socks to your girlfriend when she sleeps over.”

As a big fan of dress socks (I rarely wear sneakers so it’s necessary that the lining of my loafers is snazzy) and Rob, I’m pretty excited — though I must say that this is one of the odder things I’ve heard today.