What To Wear: New Year’s Eve With Your Parents

New Year’s Eve is all about saying goodbye to those horrendous outfit choices and mistakes surrounded by the people who were there for you. However, some of us don’t get to spend this special (read: drinking) holiday with our best friends, and instead are forced to spend it with our parents. Let me tell you from experience — this is an extremely awkward situation. The last thing you want is to be the alcoholic offspring in front of your parents respected friends.

Let’s be real though — you’re going to drink champagne until you can bear to be around them. If that’s the case (and so many times it is) then you’re going to need an amazing outfit to impress your parents’ crowd — we’re willing to bet they’re not going to love your chugging skills. So you have two options: 1) dress horrendously and don’t drink or 2) dress amazingly and wake up without recollection. Because if you WOW everyone with how great you look they’ll turn the other cheek at your stumbles and slurs.

You’re probably going to pick the latter of the two — I just hope for your sake you have a really fun sister/house keeper/crazy aunt. So clickety clickety on through the slideshow for some superb choices.