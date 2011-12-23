What To Wear: New Year’s Eve At A Dive Bar

While all your other friends are out at some fancy club or stuck home with their parents on New Years, you’re getting ready to slum it up at some dive bar you’ve been going to since you could steal your sisters ID. But just because it’s a dive bar and you’re on a first name basis with the bouncers, bartenders and bathroom attendants does not mean you can give up on your style.

The trick is to look as good as possible without people thinking you thought about it. There’s no better way to go than with a pair of motorcycle boots, some skinny jeans, a loose cotton top and a leather jacket. This way the haters can just roll right off of you. A small bag will be perfect for a night like this. Last but not least, don’t forget to fill up the flask you’ve had with you since freshman year.

Click through the slideshow above for all the essentials you need to spend the last moments of 2011 at your friendly neighborhood dive bar. And let the games begin.