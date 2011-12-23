What To Wear: New Year’s Eve At A Dive Bar

While all your other friends are out at some fancy club or stuck home with their parents on New Years, you’re getting ready to slum it up at some dive bar you’ve been going to since you could steal your sisters ID. But just because it’s a dive bar and you’re on a first name basis with the bouncers, bartenders and bathroom attendants does not mean you can give up on your style.
The trick is to look as good as possible without people thinking you thought about it. There’s no better way to go than with a pair of motorcycle boots, some skinny jeans, a loose cotton top and a leather jacket. This way the haters can just roll right off of you. A small bag will be perfect for a night like this. Last but not least, don’t forget to fill up the flask you’ve had with you since freshman year.
Click through the slideshow above for all the essentials you need to spend the last moments of 2011 at your friendly neighborhood dive bar. And let the games begin.
Whether you're by yourself or with your friends you're still going to want to look like one bad ass bitch who has the same personality as the honey badger.
Photo via My FDB
A comfortable loose cotton shirt is just what you need. The print is perfect as well! You'll be able to dance on the floor or the bar in this.
Theory Check Print Modal And Cotton Blend Shirt, $285, at Net-A-Porter
Let the drinks just roll right off you in a leather jacket -- and for leather there's no one better than Veda.
Veda Hendrix Leather Jacket, $515.90, at Shopbop
Skinny jeans are perfect. No question about it! Especially these -- the color is perfection!
23001 Maria Velvet Leggings, $194, at J Brand
You're at a bar. There's no need for heels, just a cute pair of biker boots will do the trick. After all, you'll be able to laugh at all the girls who can't walk tomorrow!
Frye Engineer 12R Boots, $218, at Shopbop
The perfect cross body bag for the perfect night of drinking and debauchery.
Preppy Leather Camera Bag, $278, at Marc Jacobs
Just in case the guys slow down on buying you drinks, have a little extra in your purse.
Girls Night Out Martini Hip Flask, $9.30, at Amazon