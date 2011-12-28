What To Wear: New Year’s Eve Dinner Party

Whether you like it or not, plenty of dinner parties are making their way into our New Year’s agenda. And wherever your travels may take you, you’re bound to stumble upon at least a few familiar faces. So why not at least look your best and make your ex boyfriend totally regret ever breaking up with you?

When it comes to dinner parties, no one wants be the loud obnoxious one at the table who accidentally gets too tipsy on wine (oopsie — been there, done that). So we’ve got to tone things down when it comes to table manners. But it’s all good because after dinner is when the real fun begins. Once the plates have been cleared, it’s time to mix n’ mingle with fellow party-goers and toast to the New Year with a glass of champagne (or two…).

Dressing for both occasions can be tricky since you’ll have to look both classy and elegant, while still dressing as the main attention of the party…duh!

So we’re helping you dress the part byoffering these awesome suggestions for all dinner parties (and after-parties) to come this New Year’s. Cheers!