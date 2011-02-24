What Was Rachel Zoe Gifted At Her Baby Shower?

The most stylish mom-to-be in Hollywood was treated to a baby shower by her closest friends last weekend. Rachel Zoe, whose first child is due in March, celebrated her approaching due date with a number of fashionable folks, including Nicole Richie, Brian Atwood, Demi Moore, Kate Hudson and Dasha Zhukova. With A-List style stars like those, we’re pretty sure that Rach and Rodg received quite the bounty of chic gifts for their little boy. (They suggested that their guests make a donation to charity instead, but we’re willing to bet that they all showed up with a little something for the couple’s son!)

There’s no doubt that the littlest Zoe will be the poshest infant on the block, and we’ve rounded up some of the items we imagine are sitting in his nursurythey’re obviously the best kiddie gifts that money can buy.