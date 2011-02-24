StyleCaster
Share

What Was Rachel Zoe Gifted At Her Baby Shower?

What's hot
StyleCaster

What Was Rachel Zoe Gifted At Her Baby Shower?

Alyssa
by
What Was Rachel Zoe Gifted At Her Baby Shower?
19 Start slideshow

The most stylish mom-to-be in Hollywood was treated to a baby shower by her closest friends last weekend. Rachel Zoe, whose first child is due in March, celebrated her approaching due date with a number of fashionable folks, including Nicole Richie, Brian Atwood, Demi Moore, Kate Hudson and Dasha Zhukova. With A-List style stars like those, we’re pretty sure that Rach and Rodg received quite the bounty of chic gifts for their little boy. (They suggested that their guests make a donation to charity instead, but we’re willing to bet that they all showed up with a little something for the couple’s son!)

There’s no doubt that the littlest Zoe will be the poshest infant on the block, and we’ve rounded up some of the items we imagine are sitting in his nursurythey’re obviously the best kiddie gifts that money can buy.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 19

We're hoping that Karl gifted Rachel with this little number from the Chanel Spring 2011 collection.

Sheriff PJs, $47, at Stella McCartney

Coloring book, $130, at Hermés

Fendi polo, $248, at Barneys

Porcelain dinner set, $135, at Tiffany & Co.

True Religion jeans, $88, at Barneys

Baby mittens, $195, at Hermés

Silver spoon (obviously), $125, at Tiffany & Co.

Armani Baby two-piece suit, $540, at Saks Fifth Avenue

Bulgari baby Eau de Toilette, $58, at Neiman Marcus

Greek baby alpaca blanket, $150, at Jonathan Adler

Trumpette Rhinestone piggy bank, $126, at Barneys

Stella McCartney Kids cashmere leggings, $61, at Stella McCartney

Baby Dior pacifier, $72, at Barneys

Gucci hooded bath towel, $170, at Gucci

Anne-Claire Petit crocheted car, $49, at Kirna Zabete

Elephant needlepoint pillow, $120, at Jonathan Adler

Barney the Lion rattle, $15, at Barneys

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Net-a-Porter Enters The It Girl Game

Net-a-Porter Enters The It Girl Game
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share