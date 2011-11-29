StyleCaster
Share

What Was Karlie Kloss’ Most Scandalous Moment Of 2011?

What's hot
StyleCaster

What Was Karlie Kloss’ Most Scandalous Moment Of 2011?

Spencer Cain
by
What Was Karlie Kloss’ Most Scandalous Moment Of 2011?
5 Start slideshow

This is unquestionably Karlie Kloss‘ moment. The 19-year-old St. Louis native was the most sought-after model this past September, managed to snag some major magazine spreads, became a Victoria’s Secret Angel AND flirted with Leonardo DiCaprio and made it into Page Six. Not too shabby, considering the most I’ve accomplished this year was installing a shrine to her name and resisting the urge to get her silhouette tattooed on my face. (Anyways…)

Her latest cover (a stunning portrait by Steven Meisel for Vogue Italia) is both leggy and luscious. The second coming of Gisele looks absolutely exquisite in a Valentino dress — pulled aside to bare a whole lot of booty, of course. This certainly isn’t her first brush with the scandalous and skin-tillating side of modeling. In fact, she had quite a few this past year alone.

Take a look at the gallery above of some of Karlie’s sexiest moments and then vote on which was your favorite below.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 5

October's Allure spread shot by the legendary Mario Testino caused quite a stir. 

Karlie and her BFF Jourdan Dunn were super suggestive and super sexy on the cover of the Spring issue of i-D

Karlie had the honor of closing the Dior show -- with her buttcheeks hanging out. Yep. 

Karlie had a fantastic time and looked adorably sexy at her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut. 

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Label Crush: Elizabeth Knight Jewelry’s Primitive Collection

Label Crush: Elizabeth Knight Jewelry’s Primitive Collection

Promoted Stories

share