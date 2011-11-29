What Was Karlie Kloss’ Most Scandalous Moment Of 2011?

This is unquestionably Karlie Kloss‘ moment. The 19-year-old St. Louis native was the most sought-after model this past September, managed to snag some major magazine spreads, became a Victoria’s Secret Angel AND flirted with Leonardo DiCaprio and made it into Page Six. Not too shabby, considering the most I’ve accomplished this year was installing a shrine to her name and resisting the urge to get her silhouette tattooed on my face. (Anyways…)

Her latest cover (a stunning portrait by Steven Meisel for Vogue Italia) is both leggy and luscious. The second coming of Gisele looks absolutely exquisite in a Valentino dress — pulled aside to bare a whole lot of booty, of course. This certainly isn’t her first brush with the scandalous and skin-tillating side of modeling. In fact, she had quite a few this past year alone.

Take a look at the gallery above of some of Karlie’s sexiest moments and then vote on which was your favorite below.