StyleCaster
Share

How To Wear Zara When The Weather Is Hot AF

What's hot
StyleCaster

How To Wear Zara When The Weather Is Hot AF

Lauren Caruso
by
How To Wear Zara When The Weather Is Hot AF
13 Start slideshow
Photo: STYLECASTER

We’ll admit it: Once summer rolls around—and we mean that in the stickiest, sweatiest, most humidly uncomfortable sense—we’re more concerned with staying cool than, well, looking cool. Still, leaving your house and possibly even going to work or social functions don’t stop just because you’re overheating. And sure, the dead of summer isn’t here yet, but that doesn’t mean it’s not on its way. (It is. Trust.)

MORE: 51 Cute Summer Outfit Ideas to Try This Season

But because sweating it out in clothes that cost more than your cell phone bill doesn’t exactly seem like our idea of a good time, we hit up our favorite grab-and-go spot for some on-trend finds. We’re talking about Zara, of course. We know flipping through near-thousands of new arrivals can be a tad overwhelming, we found 13 perfect-for-summer pieces you can rely on when it’s hot AF. Simple slides, a flattering mini dress, and a crop top you can actually wear to the office, all head.

MORE: What to Buy from Net-A-Porter’s Summer Sale

0 Thoughts?
1 of 13

Zara Blouse with Bow, $39.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Zara Contrasting Colored Dress, $29.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Zara Flat Satin Lace-Up Sandals, $49.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Zara Floral Print Dress, $49.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Zara Dress with Rope Straps, $35.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Zara Flat Striped Sandals, $49.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Zara Contrast Embroidered Top, $29.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Zara Jumpsuit with Knot Detail, $49.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Zara Multiposition Poplin Shirt, $49.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Zara Satin Slides with Gem Buckle, $49.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Zara Top with Bow at the Neck, $29.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Zara Two-Tone Denim Skirt, $39.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Zara Slingback Leather Shoes, $59.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Emma Watson’s Beauty Transformation Since 2002 Is Seriously Good

Emma Watson’s Beauty Transformation Since 2002 Is Seriously Good
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share