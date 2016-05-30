StyleCaster
What to Wear With White Jeans—And the Best Ones to Shop Right Now

Photo: Getty Images

While we hardly advocate for stowing them away for the rest of the year, few things are as summery as a crisp pair of white jeans. And with Memorial Day finally upon us, there’s no better time to embrace the season and give your darker denim a break.

For the less spill-prone (or more adventuresome), white-on-white is almost always a winning combination; try yours with a plain tee, an off-the-shoulder top, or a loose, breezy blouse. For a less buttoned-up look, pairing black Chelsea boots with distressed white boyfriend jeans adds an easy bit of edge. Or, you could always go full Françoise Hardy in a pair of high-waist flares, a striped top, and a scarf tied around your neck. They’re jeans: How can you go wrong?

Ahead, you’ll find 15 outfit ideas to inspire your white denim outfits all summer long, plus shopping picks in case you haven’t picked yourself up a pair quite yet. Keeping them clean, however, is all up to you.

1 of 30

Photo: Adenorah

The Rascal Ankle Snipper, $185; at Mother Denim

Photo: Getty Images

Wedgie Fit Jeans, $128; at Levi's

Photo: ImaxTree

Slim-Fit Cropped Jeans, $99; at COS

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Jesse Kamm Sailor Pant, $395; at Need Supply Co.

Photo: ImaxTree

Jeans, $39.90; at Zara

Photo: ImaxTree

Classic Boyfriend Jeans by Boutique, $100; at Topshop

Photo: Hello Fashion

WWM3 Crop Fringe Bianca, $285; at 3x1

Photo: Lafotka

Cheap Monday High Rise Cropped Mom Jeans, $95.43; at ASOS

Photo: Late Afternoon

Aline High-Waist Cropped Skinny Jeans, $68.00; at Nasty Gal

Photo: Sincerely Jules

BDG Slim Boyfriend Jean, $79; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Take Aim

Le Flare De Françoise, $229; at Frame

Photo: The Fancy Pants Report

Relaxed Crop Nancy Jeans, $59.99; at Mango

Photo: Viva Luxury

Hudson Jeans Mia 5-Pocket Mid-Rise Flare, $175; at Revolve

Photo: Getty Images

Skinny High Ankle Jeans, $9.99; at H&M

Photo: Getty Images

Rachel Comey Legion Pant, $345; at Lisa Says Gah

