What to Wear With White Jeans—And the Best Ones to Shop Right Now

While we hardly advocate for stowing them away for the rest of the year, few things are as summery as a crisp pair of white jeans. And with Memorial Day finally upon us, there’s no better time to embrace the season and give your darker denim a break.

For the less spill-prone (or more adventuresome), white-on-white is almost always a winning combination; try yours with a plain tee, an off-the-shoulder top, or a loose, breezy blouse. For a less buttoned-up look, pairing black Chelsea boots with distressed white boyfriend jeans adds an easy bit of edge. Or, you could always go full Françoise Hardy in a pair of high-waist flares, a striped top, and a scarf tied around your neck. They’re jeans: How can you go wrong?

Ahead, you’ll find 15 outfit ideas to inspire your white denim outfits all summer long, plus shopping picks in case you haven’t picked yourself up a pair quite yet. Keeping them clean, however, is all up to you.