What to Wear With White Jeans: 20 Perfect Outfits

Let’s get one thing straight: We’ll never retire our trusty blue and black jeans. However, we can’t ignore the fact that summer is officially on the horizon, and dark, heavy denim isn’t exactly the thing we’ll reaching for every day. At the same time, were not exactly willing to shelve our jeans for the next three months. A solution we can all get behind? White jeans!

Sleek, chic, and totally stylish, white denim has long been a crisp summer staple and, in recent months, a favorite among street style stars, fashion bloggers, and editors all of whom have been spotted rocking white jeans all year long.

One major proponent of the style is French Vogue editor Emmanuelle Alt, who’s often spotted sporting cropped white jeans with pointed pumps, wide belts, tees, button-downs, or structured blazers, while bloggers like Jules Sarinana of Sincerely Jules is the poster girl for creating outfits that have a distinct L.A. vibe, pairing her white skinnies with casual staples like slouchy striped tees and loose silky tops.

Here, we’ve highlighted 12 street style ways to style a pair of white jeans—from super-skinny styles to baggy boyfriends!

 

1 of 20

Photo: Badlands

Photo: Accessory Jane

Photo: Something Navy

Photo: Hello Fashion Blog 

Photo: Sincerely Jules 

Photo: Gabi Fresh

Photo: Unconscious Style 

Photo: Tuula Vintage

Photo: Fashion Vibe

Photo: Song of Style

Photo: The Blonds Couture 

The Fashion Cuisine 

Victoria Tornegren

Sequins and Things

Sincererly Jules 

Memorandum

Victoria Tornegren

Man Repeller

The Blondes Couture

