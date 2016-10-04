StyleCaster
12 Next-Level Ways to Absolutely Live in Your Sneakers This Fall

12 Next-Level Ways to Absolutely Live in Your Sneakers This Fall

12 Next-Level Ways to Absolutely Live in Your Sneakers This Fall
Photo: Getty Images

Within the past few years, it seems that sneakers have found their way into our daily wardrobe rotation—and we’re not mad about it. From elegant maxi dresses to laid-back cropped pants, pairing rubber-soled kicks with myriad looks has become a fashion statement unto itself.

No longer are sneakers exclusively reserved for the gym or the outdoors, sneakers—even the most “dad fashion” of silhouettes—are widely celebrated on the streets of Fashion Week and beyond. And we’ve got the pics to prove it.

Since we’re with the opinion that no woman should have to suffer for fashion (truly, it’s not worth it), we’ve rounded up a selection of the coolest, most casual, and comfortable kicks from DSW that you’ll want your feet to experience this fall.

From skater shoes to running sneakers and everything else in between, click ahead for the easiest fall looks to emulate this season. These are styles you’ll want to get tied up in.

1 of 24

Glam from the waist up, sporty from the waist down.

Photo: Getty Images

adidas NEO Baseline Sneaker, $59.95; at DSW

Photo: DSW

The beautiful versatility of high-top black sneakers.

Photo: Getty Images

Reebok Classic Royal Aspire High-Top Sneaker, $54.95; at DSW

Photo: DSW

Skater shoes with tights make for a cool back-to-school–inspired outfit.

Photo: Getty Images

Puma Vikky Suede Sneaker, $49.95; at DSW

Photo: DSW

Up the ante on mixing prints in a serious way.

Photo: Getty Images

adidas Stellasport Yvori Training Shoe, $84.95; at DSW

Photo: DSW

Keep a maxi dress from feeling too fancy-schmancy with slip-ons.

Photo: Getty Images

J Slides Preppie Slip-On Sneaker, $89.95; at DSW

Photo: DSW

Sometimes, a pop of color from your sneakers is just the accent your outfit needs.

Photo: Getty Images

Cole Haan Misha Oxford, $99.95; at DSW

Photo: DSW

When in doubt, reach for tennis whites. (Hint: They go with almost everything.)

Photo: Getty Images

Keds Kickstart Leather Sneaker, $54.95; at DSW

Photo: DSW

Wearing running trainers is the ultimate way to declare "I break the fashion rules."

Photo: Getty Images

New Balance 555 Retro Sneaker, $59.95; at DSW

Photo: DSW

Coordinate your trainers to your bag for a look that doesn't try too hard.

Photo: Getty Images

adidas Pureboost X Lightweight Running Shoe, $119.95; at DSW

Photo: DSW

If white sneakers aren't your thing, perhaps a midnight suede will do.

Photo: Getty Images

adidas NEO Courtset Sneaker, $49.95; at DSW

Photo: DSW

Keep things in proportion: Try high-tops with a short skirt and a floor-sweeping coat.

Photo: Getty Images

Vans Milton Hi Leather High-Top Sneaker, $69.95; at DSW

Photo: DSW

Keep it simple with unfussy gray kicks.

Photo: Getty Images

Rocket Dog Campo Wool Sneaker $29.95; at DSW

Photo: DSW

