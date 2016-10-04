12 Next-Level Ways to Absolutely Live in Your Sneakers This Fall

Within the past few years, it seems that sneakers have found their way into our daily wardrobe rotation—and we’re not mad about it. From elegant maxi dresses to laid-back cropped pants, pairing rubber-soled kicks with myriad looks has become a fashion statement unto itself.

No longer are sneakers exclusively reserved for the gym or the outdoors, sneakers—even the most “dad fashion” of silhouettes—are widely celebrated on the streets of Fashion Week and beyond. And we’ve got the pics to prove it.

Since we’re with the opinion that no woman should have to suffer for fashion (truly, it’s not worth it), we’ve rounded up a selection of the coolest, most casual, and comfortable kicks from DSW that you’ll want your feet to experience this fall.

From skater shoes to running sneakers and everything else in between, click ahead for the easiest fall looks to emulate this season. These are styles you’ll want to get tied up in.