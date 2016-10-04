12 Next-Level Ways to Absolutely Live in Your Sneakers This Fall

Within the past few years, it seems that sneakers have found their way into our daily wardrobe rotation—and we’re not mad about it. From elegant maxi dresses to laid-back cropped pants, pairing rubber-soled kicks with myriad looks has become a fashion statement unto itself.
No longer are sneakers exclusively reserved for the gym or the outdoors, sneakers—even the most “dad fashion” of silhouettes—are widely celebrated on the streets of Fashion Week and beyond. And we’ve got the pics to prove it.
Since we’re with the opinion that no woman should have to suffer for fashion (truly, it’s not worth it), we’ve rounded up a selection of the coolest, most casual, and comfortable kicks from DSW that you’ll want your feet to experience this fall.
From skater shoes to running sneakers and everything else in between, click ahead for the easiest fall looks to emulate this season. These are styles you’ll want to get tied up in.
Glam from the waist up, sporty from the waist down.
adidas NEO Baseline Sneaker, $59.95; at DSW
The beautiful versatility of high-top black sneakers.
Reebok Classic Royal Aspire High-Top Sneaker, $54.95; at DSW
Skater shoes with tights make for a cool back-to-school–inspired outfit.
Puma Vikky Suede Sneaker, $49.95; at DSW
Up the ante on mixing prints in a serious way.
adidas Stellasport Yvori Training Shoe, $84.95; at DSW
Keep a maxi dress from feeling too fancy-schmancy with slip-ons.
J Slides Preppie Slip-On Sneaker, $89.95; at DSW
Sometimes, a pop of color from your sneakers is just the accent your outfit needs.
Cole Haan Misha Oxford, $99.95; at DSW
When in doubt, reach for tennis whites. (Hint: They go with almost everything.)
Keds Kickstart Leather Sneaker, $54.95; at DSW
Wearing running trainers is the ultimate way to declare "I break the fashion rules."
New Balance 555 Retro Sneaker, $59.95; at DSW
Coordinate your trainers to your bag for a look that doesn't try too hard.
adidas Pureboost X Lightweight Running Shoe, $119.95; at DSW
If white sneakers aren't your thing, perhaps a midnight suede will do.
adidas NEO Courtset Sneaker, $49.95; at DSW
Keep things in proportion: Try high-tops with a short skirt and a floor-sweeping coat.
Vans Milton Hi Leather High-Top Sneaker, $69.95; at DSW
Keep it simple with unfussy gray kicks.
Rocket Dog Campo Wool Sneaker $29.95; at DSW
