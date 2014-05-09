5 Ways to Dress Up a Pair of Shorts This Spring

The best part about summer, fashion wise? The ability to wear shorts. Let’s be real though, the item isn’t always the easiest to style, and it’s not hard to end up looking like you just left the gym while wearing them.

Wanting to dress up shorts, we sourced inspiration from street style for tips on how to do just that. From wearing shorts as half of a suit, to opting for dressed up shorts in satin, shorts are surprisingly versatile, dare we say, even work appropriate, when styled right.

Here, five tips for dressing up shorts just in time for shorts season.

1. Let your shoes do the work.

This outfit—denim cutoffs, a T-shirt, and an open button down—could easily err on the side of too casual, but it’s elevated thanks to some seriously cool strappy sandals.

2. Wear them as half of a suit.

Shorts suits popped up all over the runways for spring, but don’t feel like you have to go out and buy one if you’re without. Instead, wear any pair of tailored shorts with a sleek blazer or cropped jacket to get the look. Finish off the outfit with a killer pair of heels or pointy flats.

3. Don’t be afraid to mix prints.

Bold graphic-print shorts seem to be everywhere for spring, and they definitely lend a seasonal touch to any outfit. Pair them with a striped shirt and patterned shoes, and you’ll be a mix master in no time.

4. Ladylike styling will do the trick.

When you’re going for a chic, slightly dressier look, opt for a pair of longer-length bermuda shorts, and style them like you would a pencil skirt. Add pointy-toe stilettos, a button down blouse, a tailored jacket, and voila: The perfect spring work outfit.

5. Go straight for the “fancy” shorts.

This season, shorts are popping up in array of fabrics including lace, structured satin, and leather, so pick one of these elevated fabrics for dressier occasions, like a cocktail party or a night out.