Not Sure What to Wear with Leggings? Here Are 15 Stylish Ideas

While we refute the idea that leggings shouldn’t be worn beyond the confines of one’s own apartment, the age-old question of what to wear with leggings remains. On the one hand, you could go the athleisure route and pair them with sneakers and a sporty bomber, or on the other, you could dress them up for brunch or even work (yes, really) with some strategic layering.

They may not qualify as pants, per se, but they can sub in for skinny jeans on certain occasions when comfort is key—say, when getting on a five-hour flight, or running out of the house on a chilly Friday morning. For fall, you can’t go wrong layering a cozy, oversized sweater over a pair of black leggings, whether they’re leather, waxed cotton, or basic stretch spandex. Mesh-paneled styles have more of an athletic feel, so you may want to stick to wearing those on weekends with hoodies, bombers, and tees (even crop tops if you want to crib Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner‘s look).

As far as footwear, ankle boots and sneakers are both easy options, or you could reach for high-heel sandals or pumps if you’re aiming for a dressier vibe.

Below, see 15 outfit ideas you can steal to wear your leggings out of the house this season.

A version of this article was originally published in August 2013.