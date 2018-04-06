StyleCaster
Not Sure What to Wear with Leggings? Here Are 15 Stylish Ideas

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

While we refute the idea that leggings shouldn’t be worn beyond the confines of one’s own apartment, the age-old question of what to wear with leggings remains. On the one hand, you could go the athleisure route and pair them with sneakers and a sporty bomber, or on the other, you could dress them up for brunch or even work (yes, really) with some strategic layering.

They may not qualify as pants, per se, but they can sub in for skinny jeans on certain occasions when comfort is key—say, when getting on a five-hour flight, or running out of the house on a chilly Friday morning. For fall, you can’t go wrong layering a cozy, oversized sweater over a pair of black leggings, whether they’re leather, waxed cotton, or basic stretch spandex. Mesh-paneled styles have more of an athletic feel, so you may want to stick to wearing those on weekends with hoodies, bombers, and tees (even crop tops if you want to crib Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner‘s look).

As far as footwear, ankle boots and sneakers are both easy options, or you could reach for high-heel sandals or pumps if you’re aiming for a dressier vibe.

Below, see 15 outfit ideas you can steal to wear your leggings out of the house this season.

A version of this article was originally published in August 2013.

STYLECASTER | What to Wear with Leggings | Pair with a Printed Sweater
Pair with a Printed Sweater

The funkier and brighter the sweater, the better.

Photo: Timur Emek/Getty Images
STYLECASTER | What to Wear with Leggings | Pair it with a Black Coat
Pair it with a Black Coat

If you have leggings that stand out on their own, like the one pictured here, keep the rest of the outfit pretty minimal.

Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
STYLECASTER | What to Wear with Leggings | Long Coat
Pair with a Long Coat

Throw on some sneakers for a more laid-back look.

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images
STYLECASTER | What to Wear with Leggings | Oversized Sweater
Pair with Combat Boots

Opt for an all-black ensemble.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | What to Wear with Leggings | Pair with Pumps
Pair with Pumps

Assa Cisse of My Curves and Curls keeps it casual-chic.

Photo: My Curves and Curls
STYLECASTER | What to Wear with Leggings | Pair with an Oversized Sweater
Pair with an Oversized Sweater

The white Converse add a nice touch.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | What to Wear with Leggings | Pair with a Long, Vintage Tee
Pair with a Long, Vintage Tee

Gigi Hadid pulls off this layered look perfectly.

Photo: WENN
STYLECASTER | What to Wear with Leggings | Pair with a Colorful Jacket
Pair with a Colorful Jacket

A pop of color is always on-trend.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | What to Wear with Leggings | Pair with a Cropped Sweater
Pair with a Cropped Sweater

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's rocking the athleisure look.

Photo: WENN
STYLECASTER | What to Wear with Leggings | Pair with Long Boots
Pair with Long Boots

The scarf, the long jacket, and the boots: We're all about this look.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | What to Wear with Leggings | Pair with a Jean Jacket
Pair with a Jean Jacket

Kylie Jenner keeps the outfit mostly monochromatic and tops it all off with a white jacket.

Photo: WENN
STYLECASTER | What to Wear with Leggings | Pair with an Extra Long Jacket
Pair with an Extra Long Jacket

The longer the jacket and layers, the more you're able to minimize the fact you're wearing leggings.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | What to Wear with Leggings | Pair with Sneakers
Pair with Sneakers

Where can we get Kendall Jenner's print jacket?

Photo: WENN
STYLECASTER | What to Wear with Leggings | Pair with a Bomber Jacket
Pair with a Bomber Jacket

Model Nadia Aboulhosn knows a thing or two about keeping it casual-cool.

Photo: Nadia Aboulhosn
STYLECASTER | What to Wear with Leggings | Pair it with Bright Kicks
Pair it with Bright Kicks

Olivia Palermo isn't afraid to mix textures, prints, and colors.

Photo: WENN

