What to Wear With Jeans to Work This Spring

Working in an office that lets you wear jeans can be wonderful, but it also can be a little tricky—denim is inherently casual, and even if it’s allowed, you still want to look professional and put-together. This means it’s key to focus on what to wear with jeans.

A few pointers: Look for a blouse or shirt that’s fairly structured—button-downs always work—as well as styles that are cut with a high necklines. Blazers are your friend. If you’re going for something short-sleeved, make sure it’s made from a slightly more elevated fabric than cotton.

Bottom line: Work is not the time to trot out your low-cut, strappy, backless tops, or that vintage broken-in band tee you scored on Etsy, no matter how cute they look with jeans.

To help you out, we found 18 incredible blouses that will make your trusty denim look on-point at the office–and beyond.