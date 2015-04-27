StyleCaster
What to Wear With Jeans to Work This Spring

What to Wear With Jeans to Work This Spring

What to Wear With Jeans to Work This Spring
Working in an office that lets you wear jeans can be wonderful, but it also can be a little tricky—denim is inherently casual, and even if it’s allowed, you still want to look professional and put-together. This means it’s key to focus on what to wear with jeans.

A few pointers: Look for a blouse or shirt that’s fairly structured—button-downs always work—as well as styles that are cut with a high necklines. Blazers are your friend. If you’re going for something short-sleeved, make sure it’s made from a slightly more elevated fabric than cotton.

Bottom line: Work is not the time to trot out your low-cut, strappy, backless tops, or that vintage broken-in band tee you scored on Etsy, no matter how cute they look with jeans.

To help you out, we found 18 incredible blouses that will make your trusty denim look on-point at the office–and beyond.

Knot Detail Top, $60; at COS

Elizabina Silk Top, $169.50; at Club Monaco 

Top With Lace-Up Side, $79.90; at Zara

Long Striped Shirt, $59.90; at Zara

Classic Crepe Blouse, $17.90; at Forever 21

Acne Studios Clair Cotton-Poplin Top, $230; at Net-a-Porter

Cameo Hands On Top, $139; at Fashion Bunker

Martha Tied Back Oversized Shirt, $30; at Boohoo

Backstage Blazer, $198; at StyleStalker

Blue pullover shirt, $37; at Front Row Shop

 

Equipment Slim Signature Star Print Blouse, $258; at Equipment 

 

Keepsake City Heat Tank, $249.95; at Fashion Bunker

Contrast Jacquard Collar Shirt, $68; at Topshop

Cameo Killing Vibe Top, $169; at Fashion Bunker

Cameo Say It Right Short Sleeve Top, $119.95; at Fashion Bunker

Anrealage Pearl Embellished Collar Shirt, $841.15; at Farfetch

Short Sleeve Draped Blouse,

ASOS Frill T-Shirt With Organza Hem, $26; at ASOS

