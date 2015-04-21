25 Gorgeous Tops to Wear With High-Waisted Shorts

We can’t all flaunt Gisele-like legs once shorts season comes around, but we can sure as hell can try. Thankfully, high-waisted shorts are a flattering, stylish alternative to regular-waisted versions, that tricks the eye into thinking your legs go on and on.

When it comes to figuring out what to wear with high-waisted shorts, we’ve got just the answer—25 answers in fact. Here, we scoped out the absolute best tops that are perfectly suited to bottoms with a higher-rise, from cropped tees to structures blouses.