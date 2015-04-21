25 Gorgeous Tops to Wear With High-Waisted Shorts

We can’t all flaunt Gisele-like legs once shorts season comes around, but we can sure as hell can try. Thankfully, high-waisted shorts are a flattering, stylish alternative to regular-waisted versions, that tricks the eye into thinking your legs go on and on.
When it comes to figuring out what to wear with high-waisted shorts, we’ve got just the answer—25 answers in fact. Here, we scoped out the absolute best tops that are perfectly suited to bottoms with a higher-rise, from cropped tees to structures blouses.
Keep clicking to shop 25 tops to wear with high waisted shorts.
Balenciaga Asymmetric Cotton-Poplin Top, $775; at Net-a-Porter
Alice McCALL Stopper Crop Top, $209; at Revolve
MSGM Cropped Stripe Top, $294.16; at Farfetch
Cropped Cotton Top, $63.40; at COS
Petite Lace Bardot Crop Top, $50; at Topshop
Petite Bardot Crop Top, $48; at Topshop
Matthew Williamson Cropped Cotton-Blend Top, $595; at Net-a-Porter
Crepe Sweetheart Crop Top, $38; at Topshop
Suedette Fringe Crop Top, $48; at Topshop
Vivian Chan Lauren Top, $77; at Revolve
Striped Silk Top, $69.90; at Zara
Fashion Union Cami Top With Peplum Hem, $25; at ASOS