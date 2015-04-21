StyleCaster
25 Gorgeous Tops to Wear With High-Waisted Shorts

25 Gorgeous Tops to Wear With High-Waisted Shorts

25 Gorgeous Tops to Wear With High-Waisted Shorts
We can’t all flaunt Gisele-like legs once shorts season comes around, but we can sure as hell can try. Thankfully, high-waisted shorts are a flattering, stylish alternative to regular-waisted versions, that tricks the eye into thinking your legs go on and on.

When it comes to figuring out what to wear with high-waisted shorts, we’ve got just the answer—25 answers in fact. Here, we scoped out the absolute best tops that are perfectly suited to bottoms with a higher-rise, from cropped tees to structures blouses.

The Fifth Subliminal Sounds Sleeve Top, $59.95; at Fashion Bunker

Balenciaga Asymmetric Cotton-Poplin Top, $775; at Net-a-Porter

Marques'Almeida Deconstructed Linen Top, $343; at MATCHESFASHION.COM

Alice McCALL Stopper Crop Top, $209; at Revolve

Off-Shoulder Shirt, $44; at Stylenanda

Rios Crop Top, $230; at Whistles

Stylestalker Soundmaker Set, $258; at Free People

MSGM Cropped Stripe Top, $294.16; at Farfetch

Camilla Lace Shirt, $250; at Whistles

Cropped Cotton Top, $63.40; at COS

Petite Lace Bardot Crop Top, $50; at Topshop

MSGM Cropped Top, $169.61; at Farfetch

Cameo New Love Short Sleeve Top, $129.95; at Fashion Bunker

Petite Bardot Crop Top, $48; at Topshop

Matthew Williamson Cropped Cotton-Blend Top, $595; at Net-a-Porter

Collage Shell Is Top, $590; at Dion Lee

Cameo Calypso Blues Top, $149.95; at Fashion Bunker

Crepe Sweetheart Crop Top, $38; at Topshop

Arkadia Top, $180; at Bec and Bridge

Suedette Fringe Crop Top, $48; at Topshop

Isabel Marant Moddy Ruffle-Front Top, $560; at MATCHESFASHION.COM

Vivian Chan Lauren Top, $77; at Revolve

Piano Shell Top, $130; at Stylestalker

Striped Silk Top, $69.90; at Zara

Fashion Union Cami Top With Peplum Hem, $25; at ASOS

