How to Pull Off Cowboy Boots Like a City Slicker

Authentic western cowboy boots might get a bad rap from the die-hard fashion crowd (until Isabel Marant or Karl Lgerfeld makes them, that is), but we think they’re pretty damn stylish. Of course, what to wear with cowboy boots if the goal is to look modern and fashion-forward can prove to be a little tricky. Flannels and blue jeans can make you look as if you escaped from the set of “Nashville,” while a long flowing dress reads too “Prairie Home Companion.”

After looking at dozens of photos of stylish young things who make them work, it’s clear the trick to wearing cowboy boots as a city slicker (or aspiring city slicker) is to incorporate them into your style as it already is, as opposed to dressing around the boots.

Meaning, if your vibe typically leans toward all black with a rocker edge, swapping out your biker boots for western ones will give your black jeans and leather moto jacket a unique update. Likewise, if you normally favor feminine tailored pieces, try adding cowboy boots to an outfit of black tights, a mini skirt, a sleek turtleneck and an overcoat.

Not only will you look incredibly cool, but sometimes it’s nice to take a break from stuff everyone else is wearing, and a classic pair of cowboy boots are a killer way to do just that. Hee haw!

Click through the gallery to see how fashion girls rock their western cowboy boots, and let us know if you’re a fan!