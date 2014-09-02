What to Wear With a Jean Jacket: 4 Different Outfits For Fall

When it comes to American fashion, it’s safe to say that nothing defines us better than denim. In fact, we’re willing to bet that no other material can single-handedly conjure up visions of classic Americana and its storied subcultures better: Greasers, cowboys, hippies, rappers, punks, rockers, even stereotypical “moms”—they’ve all put their own very different stamp on the very same staple. One interpretation we’re especially fond of? The humble jean jacket. The only problem? What to wear with a jean jacket.

Denim is inherently casual, so it can be tricky trying to come up with ways to wear it and still look polished. To that end, we came up with 4 very different outfits that illustrate exactly what to wear with a jean jacket. Read on for some seriously helpful advice!

What to wear with a jean jacket for a ladylike look

A full midi skirt; classic pumps; statement earrings; a short-sleeve sweater

What to wear with a jean jacket to dress it up

A sequin skirt; a furry evening bag; a strappy sandal; bright lipstick; a sexy cami

How to wear a jean jacket like a street style star

An oversized overcoat; a vintage tee; white jeans; a pair of pointy loafers; an “It” bag.



What to wear with a jean jacket to give it a cool 1970s twist

A long maxi skirt; a slim black turtleneck; a pair of chunky-heeled boots; a long pendant.

