50 Gorgeous Outfit Ideas for Winter Weddings

50 Gorgeous Outfit Ideas for Winter Weddings

by
Winter Wedding Outfit Ideas | Dress & Accessory Shopping Guide
Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

As fall wedding season comes to a close (yep, already), it’s time to dig out your sparkly dress, embellished heels, and velvets and furs, because winter wedding season is upon us! Weddings between December and February can be a super fun and festive way to celebrate with family and friends, and we’ve gathered our favorite winter wedding looks and pieces to try as a guest.

Whether you’re in the wedding party or just a friend who’s looking to tear up the dance floor, these glamorous, glitzy looks will make you wish winter wedding season will never end.

Since, no matter where you live, it’s bound to be colder, we suggest looking for longer silhouettes like maxi dresses or full skirts and layering on a statement coat, blazer, or leather jacket. Dress up your look with embellished heels, bold jewelry, and a bag that can carry everything you’ll need for the night.

Click through the slideshow to see 50 of our favorite items to wear to your next winter wedding soirée.

1 of 50
Mother of Sequins
Photo: Getty Images
The Tuxedo Jacket
Photo: Getty Images
The Sequin Number
Photo: Getty Images
The Show Stopper

Sequins Amelia Dress, $865; at Milly

Winter Garden Party
Photo: Getty Images
Printed Skirt Combo
Photo: Getty Images
The Statement Necklace

Antonietta necklace, $68; at Baublebar

Dance Floor Ready
Photo: Getty Images
Dina Velvet Heel, $295; at alice + olivia

Jazzy Jumpsuit

It Takes Two Pant Set, $248; at Yumi Kim

A Hint of Tulle
Photo: Getty Images
Rad Robe

Desma Velvet Dress, $255; at MISA Los Angeles

Forever and Ever

Clutch, $398; at Kate Spade

Velvet Slip Dress

Slip dress, $486 (was $695); at Fleur du Mal

The After Party Dress
Photo: Getty Images
Tie Me Up

SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker heels, $385; at Bloomingdale's

The Wedding Tux
Photo: Getty Images

Philomena Feather Dress, $895; at alice + olivia

Justine Clenquet Jane Hoop Earrings, $58; at Shopbop

Cocktail Hour Fur

Cecilia Coat, $238; at Tadashi Shoji

Something Silver
Photo: Getty Images
The Robe Dress

Leonard dress, $435; at Rhode Resort

Feather Flock

Pump, $495; at Brother Vellies

Mini Statement Dress
Photo: Getty Images
The Geo Dress

Dress, $495; at Where Mountains Meet

Tulle-tastic
Photo: Getty Images
Sequins on Top

Top, $72; at ASOS

Groovy in Gray

Rosalie Velvet Dress, $290; at MISA Los Angeles

Velvet on Bottom

Line and Dot Mabelle Pants, $97; at Revolve.com

 

Lavender Details
Photo: Getty Images
Magenta Madness

Joelle gown, $950; at Zac Posen

Red on Red
Photo: Getty Images
The Hex Bag

The Hex, $1,100; at Doris Dorothea

Glitter Set
Photo: Getty Images
Lady in Red
Lady in Red

Trina Culotte Jumpsuit, $145; at Greylin

Wine Embellishments

Idris heels, $265; at Senso

Can I Ask You a Question?

Earrings, $300; at Taylor Wilkinson Designs

The Bridal Party
Photo: Getty Images
Velvet Maxi

Dress, $54.45 (was $108.90); at Torrid

The Professional
Photo: Getty Images

Giselle Maxi, $248; at Yumi Kim

The Dance Floor-Approved Bag

Fanny Pack, $245; at Molly Shaheen

Editor's Note: The strap adjusts so you can wear it as a cross-body, over the shoulder bag, or detach it  for a clutch!

Pattern Play
Photo: Getty Images
The Details Count

Sugar heels, $59.99; at Kohl's

Red Blazer Babe
Photo: Getty Images
The Rings

Earrings, $180; at AUrate

The Plunging Factor

Dress, $39 (was $78); at Tobi

Vowed Together

Ring, $200; at Christofle

Sequin Skirt
Photo: Getty Images
Skinny Love Glitleo Clutch, $328; at Zadig & Voltaire

