50 Gorgeous Outfit Ideas for Winter Weddings

As fall wedding season comes to a close (yep, already), it’s time to dig out your sparkly dress, embellished heels, and velvets and furs, because winter wedding season is upon us! Weddings between December and February can be a super fun and festive way to celebrate with family and friends, and we’ve gathered our favorite winter wedding looks and pieces to try as a guest.
Whether you’re in the wedding party or just a friend who’s looking to tear up the dance floor, these glamorous, glitzy looks will make you wish winter wedding season will never end.
Since, no matter where you live, it’s bound to be colder, we suggest looking for longer silhouettes like maxi dresses or full skirts and layering on a statement coat, blazer, or leather jacket. Dress up your look with embellished heels, bold jewelry, and a bag that can carry everything you’ll need for the night.
Click through the slideshow to see 50 of our favorite items to wear to your next winter wedding soirée.
Mother of Sequins
The Tuxedo Jacket
The Sequin Number
The Show Stopper
Sequins Amelia Dress, $865; at Milly
Winter Garden Party
Printed Skirt Combo
Dance Floor Ready
Jazzy Jumpsuit
It Takes Two Pant Set, $248; at Yumi Kim
A Hint of Tulle
The After Party Dress
The Wedding Tux
Justine Clenquet Jane Hoop Earrings, $58; at Shopbop
Something Silver
Mini Statement Dress
Tulle-tastic
Lavender Details
Red on Red
Glitter Set
Lady in Red
Trina Culotte Jumpsuit, $145; at Greylin
Wine Embellishments
Idris heels, $265; at Senso
Can I Ask You a Question?
The Bridal Party
Velvet Maxi
Dress, $54.45 (was $108.90); at Torrid
The Professional
The Dance Floor-Approved Bag
Fanny Pack, $245; at Molly Shaheen
Editor's Note: The strap adjusts so you can wear it as a cross-body, over the shoulder bag, or detach it for a clutch!
Pattern Play
The Details Count
Sugar heels, $59.99; at Kohl's
Red Blazer Babe
The Plunging Factor
Dress, $39 (was $78); at Tobi
Sequin Skirt
