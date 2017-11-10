50 Gorgeous Outfit Ideas for Winter Weddings

As fall wedding season comes to a close (yep, already), it’s time to dig out your sparkly dress, embellished heels, and velvets and furs, because winter wedding season is upon us! Weddings between December and February can be a super fun and festive way to celebrate with family and friends, and we’ve gathered our favorite winter wedding looks and pieces to try as a guest.

Whether you’re in the wedding party or just a friend who’s looking to tear up the dance floor, these glamorous, glitzy looks will make you wish winter wedding season will never end.

Since, no matter where you live, it’s bound to be colder, we suggest looking for longer silhouettes like maxi dresses or full skirts and layering on a statement coat, blazer, or leather jacket. Dress up your look with embellished heels, bold jewelry, and a bag that can carry everything you’ll need for the night.

