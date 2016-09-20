StyleCaster
25 Office-Friendly Outfits to Copy This Fall

Photo: Getty Images

Ok, so we’re officially at the point where we’re ready for fall weather to just hurry up and get here already. Humid commutes are never fun—but in late September, without the silver lining of beaches and Summer Fridays to look forward to? Truly the worst.

Pondering what to wear to work this fall has become something of a blissful escape from the realities of endless heat: Think of the blazers! And layers! And loafers! All those wonderful things we can wear before descending into the depths of winter.

MORE: 21 Teeny-Tiny Ways to Instantly Upgrade Your Outfit

Of course, depending on your office, you may not have to do more than throw on jeans and a hoodie, but—cubicle-dwellers rejoice—the season does lend itself to dressing for more corporate environs. Instead of the usual tapered-pants-and-heels approach, try pairing cropped, wide-leg trousers with polished ankle boots, or take a cue from Gucci and wear a printed pussybow blouse with your favorite tweedy blazer (saucer-sized eyeglasses optional).

MORE: NYFW: The Best Street-Style Moments from the Spring 2017 Shows

Ahead, see 25 street-style-inspired work outfits to help make your Mondays a little easier this fall.

1 of 26
Photo: ImaxTree
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: ImaxTree

Photo: GabiFresh

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: ImaxTree
Photo: ImaxTree

Photo: Something Navy

Photo: ImaxTree
Photo: ImaxTree
Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Wunschfrei

Photo: ImaxTree

Photo: Hands of Style

Photo: ImaxTree

Photo: 9 to 5 Chic

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Teeth Are Jade

Photo: ImaxTree
Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Tanesha Awasthi

Photo: Walk In Wonderland

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: ImaxTree
Photo: Getty Images
25 work outfits to copy this fall | @stylecaster

