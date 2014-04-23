What to Wear to the Gym This Spring: 25 So-Cool Pieces

Fresh flowers, cute dresses, not having to wear winter jackets—all things we love about spring. One thing we don’t love quite as much? The fact that it’s almost time to break out the bathing suits, which of course means we need to hit the gym as soon as possible to work on our beach bodies. Of course, that also means knowing what to wear to the gym.

Before we offer our suggestions, it’s key to understand that once you’re actually at the gym, you’re golden. But it seems that getting there can be the most difficult part of achieving your health goals, so sometimes you need a little motivation, and what’s better than cool new clothing and accessories?

The best part about exercise gear is that it’s totally appropriate for the streets as well. Many street style stars and bloggers around the world have been spotted hitting the streets wearing sneakers, baseball caps and athletic tops. If that’s not proof enough, many designers such as DKNY and Chanel sent athletic looks down their runways this Spring.

If you need some serious motivation to hit the gym, check out some of our favorite athletic gear in the slideshow above!