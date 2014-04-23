StyleCaster
What to Wear to the Gym This Spring: 25 So-Cool Pieces

Kristen Bousquet
What to Wear to the Gym This Spring: 25 So-Cool Pieces
Fresh flowers, cute dresses, not having to wear winter jackets—all things we love about spring. One thing we don’t love quite as much? The fact that it’s almost time to break out the bathing suits, which of course means we need to hit the gym as soon as possible to work on our beach bodies. Of course, that also means knowing what to wear to the gym.

Before we offer our suggestions, it’s key to understand that once you’re actually at the gym, you’re golden. But it seems that getting there can be the most difficult part of achieving your health goals, so sometimes you need a little motivation, and what’s better than cool new clothing and accessories?

The best part about exercise gear is that it’s totally appropriate for the streets as well. Many street style stars and bloggers around the world have been spotted hitting the streets wearing sneakers, baseball caps and athletic tops. If that’s not proof enough, many designers such as DKNY and Chanel sent athletic looks down their runways this Spring.

If you need some serious motivation to hit the gym, check out some of our favorite athletic gear in the slideshow above!

1 of 25

Trefoil Hoodie by Topshop x Adidas Oringinals; $85 at topshop.com

Nike Leg-a-See Allover Print; $50 at nike.com

UO Printed Earbud Headphones; $16 at urbanoutfitters.com

Nike Roshe Run; $70 at nike.com

Incredible by Victoria's Secret Sports Bra; $50 at victoriassecret.com

Victoria's Secret Sport Water Bottle; $20 at victoriassecret.com

WIldfox Hamptons NY Clean Black Sweatshirt with Slogan Print; $208 at jades24.com

Nice Asana Jacket; $118 at shop.lululemon.com

Orange Runner Shorts by Topshop x Adidas Originals; $50 at topshop.com

LA Dodgers Bling Crop Tank; $30 at victoriassecret.com

Lightened Up Short Sleeve; $68 shop.lululemon.com

Carry And Go Pant II; $88 at shop.lululemon.com

Free To Be Bra; $42 at shop.lululemon.com

Tech Super Trainers by Topshop x Adidas Originals; $130 at topshop.com

Yogi Racer Tank; $48 at shop.lululemon.com

Marc by Marc Jacobs 'Cute Kicks' Running Trainers; $195 at farfetch.com

Trefoil Print Sweat by Topshop x Adidas Originals; $75 at topshop.com

FRENDS Layla Leather and Iridescent Metal Headphones; $150 at net-a-porter.com

Women's Nike Favorites Splatter Sports Bra; $45 at finishline.com

Neil Barrett Leather and Mesh Baseball Cap; $405 at net-a-porter.com

Angel by Victoria's Secret Sports Bra; $45-55 at victoriassecret.com

Lightened Up Singlet; $52 at shop.lululemon.com

White Yoga Tee Shirt with Botanical Sleeves by PRISMSPORT; $68 at karmic-fit.com

Spring Break Away Short; $58 at shop.lululemon.com

