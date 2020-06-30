7 Easy, Cute Outfit Ideas For A Summer Day At The Boardwalk

Scroll To See More Images

Summer days are meant to be spent outdoors soaking in the sun—and, of course, wearing cute AF outfits along the way. One quintessential summer location is the boardwalk, where there are so many fun warm weather activities and plenty of photo opportunities. The only challenge, though, is figuring out exactly what to wear to the boardwalk this season to set yourself up for the perfect Instagram-worthy day. Do you go with a trendy puff sleeved blouse and denim cut-offs or stick with a classic maxi dress and sneakers? The possibilities are endless, but we pulled together a few ideas to help you out. You’re welcome.

Though a boardwalk can feel beachy, you wouldn’t necessarily want to wear a swimsuit to one. But a boardwalk isn’t quite the place you’d wear a typical going-out ensemble either. In reality, it’s a mix of both casual beach vibes and on-trend looks—culminating in easy and cute outfits you’ll want to wear all summer long. Whether you’re headed to the boardwalk with your best friends or off on an adventurous summer date, there are some easy outfit recipes you can follow for some can’t-miss ensembles.

Below, you’ll find seven different boardwalk outfit ideas—from classic looks that’ll last for years to trendier ensembles that you’ll want to post all over your Instagram feed ASAP. Each outfit idea can easily be created from pieces likely already in your closet, but if you’re suddenly realizing that you need to spice up your summer wardrobe, we’ve got you. Each outfit is totally shoppable, so if you like what you see, go ahead and treat yourself. Your summer never looked so stylish.

1. Puff Sleeved Top + Denim Cut-Offs

Pair your cutest puff sleeve top (a huge trend this season!) with your favorite denim cut-offs for a look that’s both ridiculously easy and undeniably cute. Add a fun headband and white sneakers to finish off the look, and voila. You’ve got the perfect boardwalk ensemble.

This puff sleeve linen crop top is a gorgeous shade of peach perfect for summer.

You can’t go wrong with a pair of classic Levi’s cut-off shorts this season. They’re high-waisted and perfect for tucking in graphic tees or wearing crop tops.

Set aside your chunky FILA sneakers and try these FILA court sneakers instead. They’ll look amazing with shorts, skirts and all your summer pants.

This bejeweled headband is honestly just too cute to pass up.

2. Sundress + Denim Jacket

You can never go wrong with a cute sundress for a chic boardwalk look. Add a denim jacket in case in gets chilly, and top it off with some trendy platform wedge sandals. This outfit recipe is a classic for a reason: It looks good on everyone and stays trendy from year to year.

Color us obsessed with this lilac sundress from Torrid. The buttons and bow-front add the cutest flare for summer.

This denim trucker jacket will serve you well on cool summer nights—and transition perfectly into fall.

You’ll want to wear these espadrille wedge sandals every day this summer. They’re that cute.

3. Midi Skirt + Tube Top

Bring on the early 2000s vibes. Pair a cool floral midi skirt—or your favorite midi that’s hanging in your closet!—with a summer tube top. Finish off the look with some strappy slide sandals, and you’ve got an outfit worthy of a boardwalk photoshoot.

This shirred cropped tube top has just the right amount of frill to pair with anything from midi skirts to high-waisted denim.

We can’t get enough of this adorable floral midi skirt. It has vintage vibes while still remaining trendy AF.

Strappy heels are in for summer, so treat yourself to these Steve Madden beauties.

4. Off-Shoulder Blouse + Wide-Leg Pants

If you’re not already a fan of wide leg pants, prepare to change your mind this summer. Pick a neutral pair and add a fun off-the-shoulder top for an easy, breezy and oh-so-cute summer look. Then grab a fun straw bag, and you’re set.

You won’t be able to resist this frilly off-the-shoulder blouse from Eloquii. Catch us wearing it every day this summer.

The subtle pattern on these wide-leg pants makes them so easy to pair with just about any summery top.

A straw clutch is a wardrobe must-have, and this Mar Y Sol stunner is truly perfect.

5. Bodysuit + Ripped Boyfriend Jeans

Bodysuits are a summer essential, so grab your favorite and pair it with some ripped boyfriend jeans this season. It’s an easy look that’ll take you far—and look amazing on your Instagram feed. Add some black sandals and oversized sunnies to complete the ensemble!

OK, this floral bodysuit is absolutely too cute for words. The cap sleeves and the pretty blue hues make this one a must-shop.

Ripped jeans are an essential part of any well-balanced wardrobe, and we’re currently in love with this pair from H&M.

Do yourself a favor and add a pair of classic black sandals to your closet this summer.

Block out the haters with these oversized sunnies from Le Specs. You’ll likely end up wearing them day after day.

6. Button Down Shirt + Shorts

A short-sleeve button down shirt paired with paperbag shorts is the ideal summer look. You can leave your blouse untucked or tuck it in for two different looks. (Or, of course, you can always do a French tuck, like Tan France taught us all on Queer Eye.) Add some tan sandals and a straw bag for an even more summery vibe.

Pink and orange are a match made in heaven, and this short-sleeve button down blouse is a gorgeous summer pick.

Make sure you have a pair of chambray shorts in your closet this season. They go with just about everything.

Classic brown sandals? A summer must-have—and for good reason. You can wear these beauties with almost anything.

Of course, no summer outfit is complete without a cute straw tote. Keep all your essentials in this gorgeous bag from Hat Attack this season.

7. Midi Dress + Sneakers

Ah, the midi dress. It’s become a wardrobe staple in the last few years, and we’re not giving up on it any time soon. You can go for a modern iteration or something that has major ’90s or early 2000s vibes. Either way, pairing a midi dress with some cute sneakers and a fun bag is a simple way to create a stunning summer look.

We’re obsessed with the gorgeous melon hues on this dress—not to mention the button front details. It’s so easy to dress up or down, too.

A pair of white sneakers will serve you well this summer. This pair of leather sneakers from Gola will transition well into fall, as well.

BRB, adding this Pooslide Bags bucket bag to our carts right now. The silver shells and black straw make this little tote a must-shop.

