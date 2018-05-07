StyleCaster
What to Wear to the Beach: 61 Stylish Outfit Ideas

What to Wear to the Beach: 61 Stylish Outfit Ideas

Kristen Bousquet
by
What to Wear to the Beach
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

It’s finally time to hit the beach. Obviously, chilling on the sand and listening to the sound of the ocean is meant to be relaxing, so worrying about what to wear to the beach can seem a little counter-intuitive. However, that doesn’t mean you don’t still want to look put together and, well, good.

Luckily, we’ve noticed that our favorite fashion It-girls also seem to be thinking about what to wear to the beach, and have been showing us a variety of perfect looks. Whether it’s a flowy maxi dress over a bathing suit, a knotted T-shirt as a cover-up, or just some killer suits-and-shades combos, these 61 looks will make you want to step up your beach style.

A version of this article was originally published in June 2014.

STYLECASTER | What to Wear to the Beach | White Graphic Tee via Dulceida

Photo: Dulceida

STYLECASTER | What to Wear to the Beach | White Tank & Red Skirt
Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/Stringer/Getty Images
STYLECASTER | What to Wear to the Beach | Blue & White Cover-Up via Pink Peonies

Photo: Pink Peonies

STYLECASTER | What to Wear to the Beach | Long Blue Print Shorts via Song of Style

Photo: Song of Style

STYLECASTER | What to Wear to the Beach | Maxi Skirt via The Blonde Abroad

Photo: The Blonde Aboard

STYLECASTER | What to Wear to the Beach | White & Blue Cover-Up via Could I Have That

Photo: Could I Have That

STYLECASTER | What to Wear to the Beach | Red Sleeveless Tank via Jaglever

Photo: Jaglever

STYLECASTER | What to Wear to the Beach | Tan Strapless Dress & Kimono
Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/Stringer/Getty Images
STYLECASTER | What to Wear to the Beach | Black One-Piece via Seams for a Desire

Photo: Seams for a Desire

STYLECASTER | What to Wear to the Beach | Sheer Kimono & Jean Shorts via Amlul

Photo: Amlul

STYLECASTER | What to Wear to the Beach | Jean Shorts via Ring My Bell

Photo: Ring My Bell

STYLECASTER | What to Wear to the Beach | Black & White One-Piece Bathing Suit via Jaglever

Photo: Jaglever

STYLECASTER | What to Wear to the Beach | Black Sheer Cover-Up via Lace and Locks

Photo: Lace and Locks

STYLECASTER | What to Wear to the Beach | White Top & Printed Skirt via Dulceida

Photo: Dulceida

STYLECASTER | What to Wear to the Beach | Black Cover-Up via Nany's Klozet

Photo: Nany's Klozet

STYLECASTER | What to Wear to the Beach | Red One-Piece via Dulceida

Photo: Dulceida

STYLECASTER | What to Wear to the Beach | Fourth of July Beach Outfit via Jaglever

Photo: Jaglever

STYLECASTER | What to Wear to the Beach | Green Print Sheer Dress via Lace and Locks

Photo: Lace and Locks

STYLECASTER | What to Wear to the Beach | Lace Cover-Up via The Blonde Abroad

Photo: The Blonde Abroad

STYLECASTER | What to Wear to the Beach | Black Pants and Crop Top
Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/Stringer/Getty Images
STYLECASTER | What to Wear to the Beach | Green & White One-Piece via The Blonde Abroad

Photo: The Blonde Abroad

STYLECASTER | What to Wear to the Beach | Forest Green Shorts via Break My Style

Photo: Break My Style

STYLECASTER | What to Wear to the Beach | Matching Print Bikini Top & Shorts via Song of Style

Photo: Song of Style

STYLECASTER | What to Wear to the Beach | Sheer Cover-Up via Fashion Toast

Photo: Fashion Toast

Photo: Lee Litumbe/Instagram
STYLECASTER | What to Wear to the Beach | Black Dress
Photo: Sergi Alexander/Stringer/Getty Images
STYLECASTER | What to Wear to the Beach | Pastel Pink & Blue Two-Piece via Lovely Pepa

Photo: Lovely Pepa

STYLECASTER | What to Wear to the Beach | Long-Sleeved Top via Natalie Off Duty

Photo: Natalie Off Duty

STYLECASTER | What to Wear to the Beach | Jean Shorts via Kenzas

Photo: Kenzas

STYLECASTER | What to Wear to the Beach | Gray Tank via Gary Pepper

Photo: Gary Pepper

STYLECASTER | What to Wear to the Beach | White Skirt via Dulceida

Photo: Dulceida

Photo: Lee Litumbe/Instagram
STYLECASTER | What to Wear to the Beach | White Beach Outfit via Dulceida

Photo: Dulceida

STYLECASTER | What to Wear to the Beach | White Lace Cover-Up via Song of Style

Photo: Song of Style

Photo: Erika Boldrin/Instagram
STYLECASTER | What to Wear to the Beach | Floral Cover-Up via Dulceida

Photo: Dulceida

Photo: Marta Cygan/Instagram
STYLECASTER | What to Wear to the Beach | White Cover-Up via Tuula

Photo: Tuula

STYLECASTER | What to Wear to the Beach | Black & White Two-Piece Swimsuit via Seams for Desire

Photo: Seams for a Desire

Photo: Marta Cygan/Instagram
Photo: Asiyami Gold/Instagram
Photo: Asiyami Gold/Instagram
STYLECASTER | What to Wear to the Beach | Print Skirt via Song of Style

Photo: Song of Style

STYLECASTER | What to Wear to the Beach | Teal & White Ruffle Two-Piece via The Blonde Salad

Photo: The Blonde Salad

Photo: Evangelie Smyrniotaki/Instagram
Photo: Cheyenne Adler/Instagram
STYLECASTER | What to Wear to the Beach | White Lace Cover-Up via The Blonde Salad

Photo: The Blonde Salad

STYLECASTER | What to Wear to the Beach | Pink Tank & Black Shorts via Trop Rouge

Photo: Trop Rouge

STYLECASTER | What to Wear to the Beach | Printed Red Two-Piece Swimsuit via The Blonde Salad

Photo: The Blonde Salad

Photo: slipintostyle/Instagram
STYLECASTER | What to Wear to the Beach | Brown One-Piece Swimsuit via Tuula

Photo: Tuula

STYLECASTER | What to Wear to the Beach | Denim Shirt & Pom Pom Shorts via Extra Petite

Photo: Extra Petite

STYLECASTER | What to Wear to the Beach | Printed Head Scarf via Extra Petite

Photo: Extra Petite

STYLECASTER | What to Wear to the Beach | Stripes via A Dash of Details

Photo: A Dash of Details

STYLECASTER | What to Wear to the Beach | White Cover-Up via A Dash of Details

Photo: A Dash of Details

STYLECASTER | What to Wear to the Beach | Two-Piece Pastel-Colored Swimsuit via Gabifresh

Photo: Gabifresh

STYLECASTER | What to Wear to the Beach | Black One-Piece Swimsuit via Song of Style

Photo: Song of Style

STYLECASTER | What to Wear to the Beach | Denim Jacket via Hello Fashion Blog

Photo: Hello Fashion Blog

STYLECASTER | What to Wear to the Beach | Shirt Tied Around Waist via The Blonde Abroad

Photo: The Blonde Abroad

STYLECASTER | What to Wear to the Beach | Blue Beach Outfit
Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
STYLECASTER | What to Wear to the Beach | Print Two-Piece via Candice Nikeia

Photo: Candice Nikeia

