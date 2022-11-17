What To Wear To A Taylor Swift Concert: 10 Eras, 10 Complete Looks

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re a Swiftie, October and November were probably both thrilling and exhausting months for you—or as Taylor Swift would likely describe them, “miserable and magical”. You’ve stayed up until midnight more times than you can count (and at least once until three AM), watched every TikTok breaking down Easter eggs from the Bejeweled music video and even probably watched the third quarter of a Thursday night football game (never again, Taylor). The cryptic chaos of a Taylor Swift album release always pays off in every second that Taylor Swift provides in her profound lyricism, unmatched bridges and catchy choruses (can you tell I’m a fan?). Just when we could comfortably start listening to Midnights, Taylor Swift gave us an entirely new obstacle to obsess over, getting a ticket to her concert—and more importantly, what to wear to a Taylor Swift concert once you do.

If you strategically purchased merch, received an early access code, have connections in the music industry, or honestly just have good Karma, congrats—you may have gotten very lucky with a ticket. Tips for getting your hands on a ticket to Swift’s highly anticipated tour have been circling the internet but snagging a seat is only half the struggle—once you get a ticket, you’re still going to need an outfit.

Taylor Swift has deemed this stadium tour the “Eras Tour” which means that fans will get to revisit and reminisce every musical genre and aesthetic that Swift has masterfully created. In total, if you don’t count her re-recorded albums as new eras, Swift has created 10 complete worlds to dance around in which means there are plenty of concert looks to choose from.

Maybe you consider yourself an OG Swiftie and want to show off your “I knew her before she was big” energy and wear a pair of debut-inspired cowboy boots. Or maybe, you had tickets to a canceled Lover Fest show and never got to wear your rainbow glitter ensemble. Whether you’re a flannel-shirt-wearing Evermore stan or prefer the glam of the Midnights era, Taylor Swift’s Eras tour is your guaranteed opportunity to dress up.

If you’re feeling conflicted about what to wear, go ahead and shake off the pressure because I’ve broken down potential concert looks, era by era.

1. Taylor Swift (Debut)

Taylor Swift’s country era is where everything began. If you went to one of her first concerts, you may still have an early 2000’s look in your closet (or if you’re really lucky, an old concert t-shirt). Swift’s early career wardrobe consisted of country-meets-boho dresses, cowboy boots and long curly hair (with an epic side-part).

Adella Slip

This Free People slip looks exactly like something 2006 Taylor Swift would wear—but, it’s modern enough to wear beyond the concert! This one is available in three colors.

Out West Cowboy Boot

Cowboy boots are just as much of a wardrobe staple as a Taylor Swift staple right now. This suede pair is certainly worth the investment and will get a lot of use in your closet.

Boho Long Fringe Earrings

No country princess look is complete without a pair of boho earrings. This colorful pair

won’t break the bank.

2. Fearless

The Fearless aesthetic is a more playful version of the original Taylor Swift look—think more sparkles, more glam and anything that relates to the You Belong With Me music video. You can play into either look or better yet, have each person in your friend group wear one!

Woven Sleep Pajama Pant

Recreate the iconic window scene from the You Belong With Me music video by wearing this pair

of plaid pajama pants with a DIY “Junior Jewels” t-shirt.

Non-Prescription Rectangular Glasses

The window scene look isn’t complete without thick-framed glasses. This pair

is perfect and under $15.

Silver Sequin Slip Mini Dress

Throw it back to the Fearless tour era which included lots of sparkly silver mini-dresses and wear this fun slip dress.

Silver Metallic Pointed-Toe Slip-On Cowboy Boots

Not only will you be in your best dress fearless but you’ll be in your best cowboy boots too. This metallic pair will be cute and comfortable for dancing the night away.

3. Speak Now

The obvious Speak Now outfit would be a full-on wedding dress (because nobody is marrying the wrong girl on your watch)—but if you want to wear something a little bit more low-key, there are plenty of options. Taylor Swift’s personal style during the Speak Now era was filled with 1950s-inspired dresses, skater skirts and quite a few scarves (foreshadowing).

Purple Satin Asymmetrical Tie-Back Mini Dress

This purple mini dress is a great look-alike to the purple dress Taylor Swift famously wore during the Speak Now tour.

Olina Pump

This pair of t-strap heels are exactly like the ones Taylor Swift wore with her personal dress. While any shoe will do, this is an excellent option if you want to fully commit.

Always On Cream to Matte Lipstick

Taylor Swift’s red lipstick honestly defies all eras and has become a signature look for her. This Smashbox cream to matte lipstick will stay on for hours.

4. Red

The ground rules for dressing for the Red era are simple: wear something red! Taylor Swift’s Red-era wardrobe consisted of high-waisted short shorts, striped t-shirts, button-downs, sparkly bodysuits, a black top hat, red heart sunglasses and oxfords. As long as you wear a combination of those items, you’re golden—I mean, red.

Oversized Striped T-Shirt

This t-shirt will be a dead giveaway that you are dressed for the Red era and it’s comfy.

High-Waisted Shorts

If there’s one clothing item Taylor Swift wore the most during the Red era it’s high-waisted mini shorts. This pair from Zara will give you the on-stage look while still being realistic to wear IRL.

Structured Fedora Hat

If you google “Taylor Swift Red” it will become abundantly clear that the woman loves hats. A black structured fedora hat was a favorite during this time period.

Letty Oxford Flat

It’s only a matter of time before oxfords come back into mainstream style—get ahead of the trend with this red pair.

5. 1989

If you combine Los Angeles glamour, pop-princess flair and 1950’s style you’ll end up in Taylor Swift’s 1989 era. Filled with skater skirts, side parts, pink sparkles and pop hits, this era is for the party people.

Metallic Skater Skirt in Pink

Taylor Swift lived in skater skirts both on and off stage during the 1989 era. This metallic pink option looks like the one she wore on tour.

Glitter Bomber Jacket

I’m even surprised I was able to find such a good glitter bomber jacket look alike and it’s under $50!

Corset Detail Cropped Cami Top

1989 was Swift’s official crop top era—get on board with this ruched black option.

Square Cat Eye Sunglasses

No 1989 look is complete without a pair of white sunglasses

.

6. Reputation

Alright Swifties, this is your time to dress for revenge and play into your hardcore alter-ego. Whether you want to go the snake route (classic) or take control of your own narrative with a glittery black outfit, you’ll be ready to show everyone what they made you do.

Medusa Bodysuit

This snake bodysuit is quite frankly, hot. Layer it over a black bralette, under a leather jacket or just strategically add some boob tape.

Velvet Snakes Cape

If you’d like to twin at the concert, I will be wearing this epic snake cape over the bodysuit pictured above. It’s dramatic in the best way.

Winona Snake Earrings

You can wear this pair of snake earrings with the full ensemble or just pair them with a black t-shirt to give subtle Reputation energy.

Vegan Leather ’90s Straight Pants

If you don’t already have a pair of leather pants in your closet, this pair from Abercrombie will be great for both the concert and your everyday life.

7. Lover

You can leave your Christmas lights up until January and you can also wear a full-on rainbow glitter fantastic look to the Eras tour. If you didn’t get to attend the Lover tour and have had your outfit ready in your closet for years then this is your chance to literally shine.

Multi Tinsel Mix Dress

I guarantee that people will stop you and ask where you got your dress if you show up to the concert in this rainbow tinsel number.

Blue by Betsey Johnson

Rainbow glitter sneakers are the shoe you didn’t know you needed in your life. But now that you’ve seen them, how could you not get them?

8. Folklore

The Folklore and Evermore aesthetics are obviously very similar since they are sister albums. For Folklore, you can differentiate your look by leaning into the Cardigan, Betty, August storyline. Or, if you really want to get niche, dressing as Rebecca from The Last Great American Dynasty would be so cool and unique.

Recycled Cable-Knit Pointelle Cardigan

If you weren’t able to get your hands on one of the official Taylor Swift cardigans, this cable knit version from Gap is a great second choice.

501 ’90s Original Jeans

Folklore has a classic, laidback feel to it which is why if you’re dressing for that era, a pair of Levis will make the perfect base for your outfit.

Double Up Moto Boots

Whether you’re standing in the forest or in line to buy merch, this pair of moto boots will make it clear you went for a Folklore vibe.

9. Evermore

Evermore better be getting some love from Taylor Swift at the Eras tour (that’s all I’m saying). Show your support for what some argue is her best album (It’s me, hi) and wear your best Evermore flannel shirt or jacket—since many tour dates are in the summer, you may want to air on the lightweight side of fabric choices. Or, show up in a full-on ball gown and manifest Ms. Swift playing Champagne Problems.

Boyfriend Flannel Shirt

This flannel shirt gets the Evermore vibe across while making sure you’ll feel nice and cool while you dance (or cry) all night.

10. Midnights

Last but definitely not least, the Midnights era. This era combines Taylor Swift’s soft glam from her Folklore/Evermore phase with the tenacity of the Reputation era and the sparkles of the Lover era—basically, you have some free reign to have fun with it! Whether you’re going to re-wear your DIY Bejeweled Halloween costume or buy a whole new look, the best thing you can pair with it is confidence (and maybe an alarm clock).

Antoinette Bustier Velvet Mini Dress

This mini dress is flirty and the ultimate shade of midnight blue. Plus, it’s easy to accessorize to add a little sparkle.

Faux Fur Coat

Takes notes from Taylor Swift’s MIdnights street style and layer a fuzzy faux fur jacket over a velvet mini dress.

Rhinestone Star Pendant Necklace

Stars are always out at midnight—shine bright with this rhinestone star statement necklace.