What to Wear to Every Single Event You’re Invited to This Summer

Summer is the best season of the year because the weather’s hot, our moods are high, and there’s always lots of fun activities to fill our days and nights. Whether it’s an outdoor wedding, a picnic in the park or a backyard barbecue with your friends and family, there’s basically a party for just about every occasion.

Since there’s so much going on in the summer months, it can be hard to figure out exactly what to wear for each type of celebration. For example, you wouldn’t wear the same outfit for an fancy rooftop party as you would to spend a weekend roasting s’mores in the country, right?

To that end, we’ve put together the ultimate guide of what you should wear for every single type of summer party and event. We’ve included some of our favorite looks along with great places that you can buy items to complete your summer celebration look!

Click through the slideshow and get ready for major inspiration.