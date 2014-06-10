What to Wear to Every Single Event You’re Invited to This Summer

Summer is the best season of the year because the weather’s hot, our moods are high, and there’s always lots of fun activities to fill our days and nights. Whether it’s an outdoor wedding, a picnic in the park or a backyard barbecue with your friends and family, there’s basically a party for just about every occasion.
Since there’s so much going on in the summer months, it can be hard to figure out exactly what to wear for each type of celebration. For example, you wouldn’t wear the same outfit for an fancy rooftop party as you would to spend a weekend roasting s’mores in the country, right?
To that end, we’ve put together the ultimate guide of what you should wear for every single type of summer party and event. We’ve included some of our favorite looks along with great places that you can buy items to complete your summer celebration look!
Click through the slideshow and get ready for major inspiration.
A weekend in the country
Whether you're heading to a summer camp reunion, or your friend's country house, don't forget sneakers, shorts, and long sleeves (ugh, mosquitoes). Overalls are a great way to be comfy and look cute.
Photo: Lovely Pepa
Current/Elliott Distressed Denim Overalls; $295 at scoopnyc.com
Backyard BBQ
Chances are you'll be eating tons of good food, soaking up the sun and maybe playing some backyard football. Opt for a pair of shorts so you don't have to worry about keeping your skirt or dress under control. Sneakers are also a must since you'll probably be walking on grass.
Photo: Bartabac Mode
Criminal Damage T-Shirt With Number Varsity Print; $54 at asos.com
Beach Bonfire
Since you'll be hanging out on the beach after the sun goes down, you may want to swap out the swimsuit for a cute printed top and shorts set.
Photo: Patricia Bright
Fourth of July Cocktail Party
Red, white, and blue doesn't have to be hokey—grab a little red dress with some white and blue accessories!
Photo: Pink Peonies
MSGM Red Neoprene Pleated Dress; $345 at ssense.com
A summer boat ride
If you're invited aboard someone's boat (um, lucky), keep things elegant but summery with printed high-waist shorts and a modest crop top.
Photo: Dulceida
Family Reunion
Your great aunt doesn't need to see you in a mini skirt so short that your assests hang out, so choose something cute, fun and chic. We're all for a little white dress, and a light jacket for when it gets chilly.
Photo: Scent of Obsession
Jimmy Choo White And Flame Snakeskin Heel Anklestrap 'Malta' Pumps; $600 at bluefly.com
Outdoor Afternoon Wedding
Invited to an outdoor wedding? Bright short dresses are perfectly fine, just make sure the material isn't too casual.
Photo: Trop Rouge
Burberry 'Mildenhall' Medium Regency Blue Leather Heritage Clutch; $700 at overstock.com
Picnic in the Park
Summer is the best time to grab your friends, a picnic basket and some of your favorite to-go foods and hit the park for a summer picnic. Since you'll be sitting on the ground for the most part, wearing something that won't reveal things you don't want to reveal (ahem, your undies) is key. Maxi dresses are the perfect way to wear a cute dress, be comfortable and not show more than you're willing to at your fun picnic.
Photo: The Fashion Through my Eyes
Jennifer Asymmetrical Zipper Jacke; $588 at bcbg.com
Mesh Accented Jersey Maxi Dress; $59 at gilt.com
Rooftop cocktails at sunset
Heading to a local hotel for a cocktail? Opt for a summery skirt and simple tank top that can easily take you to dinner afterward.
Photo: Saucy Glossie
A garden Party
You may have some super-creative friends who chose to throw a garden party-themed themed celebration. Grab your prettiest dress, a fun pair of heels, and you're good to go.
Photo: Kenzas
Ali Ro Strapless Jacquard Fit & Flare Tea Dress; $398 at nordstrom.com
Street Fair
Scouring the streets, eating fried food and listening to live music is basically the anthem of summer. That's why street fairs are so awesome. When choosing what to wear to a street fair, definitely wear your most comfortable shoes since you'll more than likely be doing a bit of walking. Also, wear something light and airy so you don't overheat. When choosing a bag that you'll carry, crossbody bags are awesome since they'll be in front of you and in your control the entire day so no one gets their hands in them.
Photo: Dulceida
Jeffrey Campbell The Menorca Sandal in Black Caviar; $125 at karmaloop.com