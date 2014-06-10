StyleCaster
What to Wear to Every Single Event You’re Invited to This Summer

Kristen Bousquet
by
What to Wear to Every Single Event You’re Invited to This Summer
Summer is the best season of the year because the weather’s hot, our moods are high, and there’s always lots of fun activities to fill our days and nights. Whether it’s an outdoor wedding, a picnic in the park or a backyard barbecue with your friends and family, there’s basically a party for just about every occasion.

Since there’s so much going on in the summer months, it can be hard to figure out exactly what to wear for each type of celebration. For example, you wouldn’t wear the same outfit for an fancy rooftop party as you would to spend a weekend roasting s’mores in the country, right?

To that end, we’ve put together the ultimate guide of what you should wear for every single type of summer party and event. We’ve included some of our favorite looks along with great places that you can buy items to complete your summer celebration look!

Click through the slideshow and get ready for major inspiration.

A weekend in the country

Whether you're heading to a summer camp reunion, or your friend's country house, don't forget sneakers, shorts, and long sleeves (ugh, mosquitoes). Overalls are a great way to be comfy and look cute. 

Photo: Lovely Pepa

Current/Elliott Distressed Denim Overalls; $295 at scoopnyc.com

R13 Zip Shoulder Flannel Shirt; $197 at lagarconne.com

Splendid Slub Tee; $68.00 at revolveclothing.com

Keds Back to the Basics Sneakers; $40 at modcloth.com

Backyard BBQ

Chances are you'll be eating tons of good food, soaking up the sun and maybe playing some backyard football. Opt for a pair of shorts so you don't have to worry about keeping your skirt or dress under control. Sneakers are also a must since you'll probably be walking on grass. 

Photo: Bartabac Mode

Reverse The Daisy Crochet Shorts in Blue; $38 at karmaloop.com

Criminal Damage T-Shirt With Number Varsity Print; $54 at asos.com

Report Keelin Slip-On Sneaker; $48 at nastygal.com

Beach Bonfire

Since you'll be hanging out on the beach after the sun goes down, you may want to swap out the swimsuit for a cute printed top and shorts set.

Photo: Patricia Bright

Motel Tropical Playsuit; $67 at motelrocks.com

Lucky Brand Jessicah Leather Gladiator Sandal; $79 at solesociety.com

Fourth of July Cocktail Party

Red, white, and blue doesn't have to be hokey—grab a little red dress with some white and blue accessories! 

Photo: Pink Peonies

MSGM Red Neoprene Pleated Dress; $345 at ssense.com

 

Charles & Keith Classic Clutch; $59 at charleskeith.com

10 Crosby Derek Lam Clogs; $237 at shoescribe.com

A summer boat ride

If you're invited aboard someone's boat (um, lucky), keep things elegant but summery with printed high-waist shorts and a modest crop top. 

Photo: Dulceida

Cameo Hybrid Short; $137 at revolveclothing.com 

Donna Mizani Racer Front Crop Top; $123 at revolveclothing.com 

Sole Society Polly Floral Wayfarer; $25 at solesociety.com

Family Reunion

Your great aunt doesn't need to see you in a mini skirt so short that your assests hang out, so choose something cute, fun and chic. We're all for a little white dress, and a light jacket for when it gets chilly. 

Photo: Scent of Obsession

BB Dakota Izzy Jacket; $53 at shopbop.cm

Pretty in Pleat White Trapeze Dress; $15.90 at 90slullaby.com

Jimmy Choo White And Flame Snakeskin Heel Anklestrap 'Malta' Pumps; $600 at bluefly.com

Outdoor Afternoon Wedding

Invited to an outdoor wedding? Bright short dresses are perfectly fine, just make sure the material isn't too casual.

Photo: Trop Rouge

Issa London Lace Cap Sleeve Dress; $450.00 at flannels.com

Burberry 'Mildenhall' Medium Regency Blue Leather Heritage Clutch; $700 at overstock.com

Jeffrey CampbellCermak Mid-Heel Leather Sandal; $135 at neimanmarcus.com

Picnic in the Park

Summer is the best time to grab your friends, a picnic basket and some of your favorite to-go foods and hit the park for a summer picnic. Since you'll be sitting on the ground for the most part, wearing something that won't reveal things you don't want to reveal (ahem, your undies) is key. Maxi dresses are the perfect way to wear a cute dress, be comfortable and not show more than you're willing to at your fun picnic. 

Photo: The Fashion Through my Eyes

Jennifer Asymmetrical Zipper Jacke; $588 at bcbg.com

Mesh Accented Jersey Maxi Dress; $59 at gilt.com

Chuck Taylor® 'Shoreline' Sneaker; $45 at nordstrom.com

Rooftop cocktails at sunset

Heading to a local hotel for a cocktail? Opt for a summery skirt and simple tank top that can easily take you to dinner afterward.

Photo: Saucy Glossie

Fausto Puglisi
Palm Tree Mini-Skirt; $249 at stylebop.com

Joe's Jeans Ebony Heel in Black; $135.00 at revolveclothing.com

Summer Breeze Mint Crochet Box Top; $16.90 at 90slullaby.com

A garden Party

You may have some super-creative friends who chose to throw a garden party-themed themed celebration. Grab your prettiest dress, a fun pair of heels, and you're good to go. 

Photo: Kenzas

Ali Ro Strapless Jacquard Fit & Flare Tea Dress; $398 at nordstrom.com

Tory Burch Thea Chain Crossbody; $375 at toryburch.com

Cadaudda - Black Print
Aldo; $80 at heels.com

Street Fair

Scouring the streets, eating fried food and listening to live music is basically the anthem of summer. That's why street fairs are so awesome. When choosing what to wear to a street fair, definitely wear your most comfortable shoes since you'll more than likely be doing a bit of walking. Also, wear something light and airy so you don't overheat. When choosing a bag that you'll carry, crossbody bags are awesome since they'll be in front of you and in your control the entire day so no one gets their hands in them.

Photo: Dulceida

Maison Scotch Floral Playsuit; $149.00 at revolveclothing.com

Jeffrey Campbell The Menorca Sandal in Black Caviar; $125 at karmaloop.com

Risa Side Zip Crossbody; $45 at solesociety.com

