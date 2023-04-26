What To Wear To Play Pickleball: 22 Pieces Trendier Than The Game

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I grew up in Washington State and can vividly remember playing Pickleball in P.E. in second grade back in 2002. The game was a point of pride for Washingtonians since it was invented in 1965 on Washington’s Bainbridge Island—a fact my classmates and I could all recite by heart. After my brief adolescent fascination with the sport and the discontinuation of recess in my adult life, I honestly forgot about it. That is until this year when Pickleball became the singular biggest spring and summer trend across the country for all age groups. Whether you’re a seasoned Pickleball pro or are just planning on hitting the court for the first time, the main question (besides how to play) is what to wear to play Pickleball. Don’t worry, the game and the outfits are easier to get the hang of than they look.

The sport, which I like to think of as tennis’s cooler younger sibling, has exploded in popularity across the country. Last weekend, on an unusually warm spring day in New York City (where I currently reside), I walked past dozens, and I mean dozens, of people playing Pickleball on the multi-purpose courts in Soho. It seemed as if everyone had joined a Pickleball league and I was officially, and very literally, late to the game. I made a mental note to send my groupchat a Pickleball invite and began my search for gear. Luckily, the Soho players served as excellent outfit inspiration.

From retro-inspired crew socks and sneaker combos to preppy skorts, the outfits are just as fun as the game. Brands like Recess have a huge selection of colorful and patterned Pickleball paddles (and some are even customizable) and brands like Vineyard Vines have started to make Pickleball-themed merch. When you’re determining your Pickleball outfit it’s important to consider both comfort and aesthetic. You want your outfit to help you move freely and intensely on the court but you also want to be able to wear it to your team happy hour post-game.

Keep reading for the 22 pieces that will keep you looking and feeling cool on and off the court.

Player One

These womenswear options are sleek, colorful and made only from the best workout material. When it comes to Pickleball, biker shorts and leggings are totally acceptable to wear on the court but if you want to make a statement, opt for an exercise dress or skort. Bonus points for a matching set.

Limited-Edition Recess Pickleball X J.Crew Paddle

The easiest way to up your game is to up your paddle. This Recess Pickleball collab with J.Crew is so cool and comes in eight different pattern combinations. Reviewers love the leather handle grip.

CloudStretch Side-Slit Sports Dress

This sports dress is perfect for pickleball—it has a racerback for easy movement and built-in shorts (with a cute striped pattern). It’s available in three colors and comes in sizes XXS-3X.

New Balance 327 Sneakers

These sneakers will look just as cute on the court as they will in your day-to-day life. Wear them with crew socks for the ultimate sporty-preppy look.

Hamptons Pickleball Bag

A true Pickleball player always shows up prepared and this large bag will help you do just that. It has an adjustable and removable strap and a specific pocket for your paddle.

Energy Longline Bra

This sports bra is on the longer side so you’ll be able to wear it with high-waisted leggings or shorts and still look court appropriate. It’s available in 12 colors and provides medium support.

Align High-Rise Short

These are the best biker shorts I’ve personally ever owned. They’re incredibly soft, durable and come in 17 different colors. Pair them with your favorite sports bra or tank.

CloudStretch V-Neck Sports Bra

This sports bra matches a full set that includes a skort and pullover—if you’re looking to serve looks on the court, this is your outfit. It’s also available in solid colorways.

Athletic Crew Socks in Gym Stripe

An easy way to elevate your Pickleball look is by adding striped crew socks. Preppy, sporty and cute.

GEL-Renma Pickleball Shoe

This pair of white sneakers were designed especially for Pickleball and are just what you need to take your game to the next level.

Pickleball Intarsia Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

If you’re planning on winning some form of Pickleball championship this summer, you qualify for this incredible cashmere crewneck.

Made-in-the-USA Garment-Dyed Twill Baseball Cap

This baseball cap comes in 10 colors so you’ll be able to add one to every Picklebal outfit. Plus, it’s on sale.

Player Two

These menswear options are versatile, lightweight and a little bit preppy. Each piece can be repurposed and worn off the court (even the paddle holder is a great everyday accessory). If you’re planning on rocking an old t-shirt and short combo, be sure to add a cool pair of socks and a patterned paddle to distract your opponent.

Barton Springs Pickleball Paddle

First and foremost, you can’t play Pickleball without a great paddle. Recess makes paddles in 25 different patterns and each is cooler than the last.

License to Train Relaxed Short-Sleeve Shirt

Don’t be afraid to bring a pop of color to the Pickleball court. This breathable Lululemon shirt will distract your opponent with its bright hue and keep you cool with the lightweight fabric.

Kore Short

If you’re not already familiar with the brand Vuori, you’re in for a treat. The brand makes pieces that work for athletic activities, leisure or both. Basically, you’ll never take these shorts off.

Pickleball Performance Cap

This fun Pickleball cap will guarantee you’ll be the most popular on the court—and by the next game I’m sure everyone else will be wearing one too.

Fresh Foam 3000 v6 Turf-Trainer

The grip gum sole on this pair of New Balance sneakers ensures that you’ll have extra traction on the court. They are available in seven colors but white is obviously the most classic.

Waffle Crew

If you like to play Pickleball in the morning or in the evening, a waffle crew is a great pick for the chillier weather. This one comes in three comfortable color options.

Rally Bag

This bag was specifically designed to hold Pickleball rackets and can easily be worn crossbody when you’re walking to practice.

Rugby Crewneck Shirt

Ok this is technically a rugby shirt but it has all of the preppy and sporty makings of a pickleball look. Throw it on for warmups and post-game drinks.

At Ease Short

I love the subtle waffle material of these shorts. The white will bring the sophistication of Tennis to the Pickleball sport.

Athletic Ankle Socks

Add a pop of color to an otherwise neutral Pickleball ‘fit with these sporty, colorful ankle socks.

The Rodger Advantage

This pair of sneakers was designed in collaboration with Roger Federer, who knows a thing or two about winning on the court. This pair works just as well for everyday wear as it does for game time.