College Week: 5 Tips From a Real Student on What to Wear to Your Internship

It’s College Week on StyleCaster! Whether you’re fondly remembering your days relaxing on the quad or heading off to campus for the first time this fall, there’s no question that college is a major milestone. With that in mind, we’ve partnered with College Fashionista to bring you original content every day this week—written by real college students!—on everything from what to wear to the library to how to dress it up for a local party. Read on for more!

Student: Catherine Dugas

School: Fashion Institute of Technology

By now, you’ve probably heard that the key to landing a great job after graduation is to intern, intern, and intern. It’s so important to get your foot in the door while you have the opportunity. After all, that’s why I made the big move to New York last January, so that I’d have the chance to intern for some of the best in the business. Enough about me though, I’m here to share with you my top 5 styling tips that’ll work for just about any internship:

1. Better safe than sorry.

I don’t know if this first one counts as a styling tip but on your first day, it’s key to dress more conservatively than not. Once there, you’ll get a feel for the office atmosphere and can take cues from other staffers, but the last thing you want to do is show up looking way too casual.

2. The right denim is a definite do.

That said, most creative internships are fairly casual so an appropriate pair of tailored dark jeans will be a flawless addition to your wardrobe.

3. Blazers are a win.

This one might be a little obvious but a great blazer will do wonders. There are seemingly endless styles, colors and prints on shelves right now, so you’ll definitely be able to find the perfect one to pull your office looks together.

4. Leave the heels at home.

Heels aren’t necessary! Instead, remain firmly planted on the ground with a great pair of fashionable loafers or cute flats—you won’t regret this one.

5. Loosen up.

Have fun with your outfits, especially if you’re interning at a fashion company where internships are unlike any other industry, and it’s okay to rock bright colors and prints!

MORE FROM COLLEGE FASHIONISTA:

Style Advice From College Fashionista

Got the End of Summer Blues? How to Wear Them

Style Your Plain White T-Shirt