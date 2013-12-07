Dating Feng Shui: What To Wear To Get A Second Date

Sure, feng shui can do wonders for your home or office. But it also can boost your love life.

When it comes to decorating, feng shui practitioners bring positive energy into their surroundings partially through color. Same concept for love: Valentine’s Day decorations are pink and red, as both colors remind us of love. As for Halloween, orange and black are often associated with darkness and fright.

Apply the same philosophy on color to dating. A recent poll shows that the men find women in red the most appealing; yellow and brown, not so much. Women, on the other hand, find men to be most attractive in gray, black, or blue while pink and yellow were turn offs. Superficial as it sounds, a U.K. poll asked men and women currently in relationships whether they remembered what their honey was wearing when they first met. A whopping 92 percent did.

How important are first impressions? “Human beings make a decision on whether they like the other person in about seven seconds,” says Mark Bradford, founder and developer of onlyaglance.com, a dating website.

As a stylist, I can assure you that pulling off this look to boost your confidence during a nerve-racking first date is easier than you think. The key is to go for subtle rather than clubbing a potential partner over the head with it. Opt for hints of red by pairing a black dress with red shoes, a red top with a black pencil skirt, or a black dress with red lips. Burlesque star Dita Von Teese says “Heels and red lipstick will put the fear of God into people” and she wasn’t kidding.

For the rest of the article, head over to Fox News Magazine

More from Fox News Magazine

Must Have Gifts For Makeup Maniacs

Watch: Adding Retro Flair To Your Wardrobe

Watch: Dita Von Teese On How To Buy Lingerie