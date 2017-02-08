What to Wear to Fashion Week Fall 2017: The Trends to Try Now

Last season, it was the neck scarf, which trickled down like clockwork from major designers like Gucci and Saint Laurent to the masses, as evidenced by Instagram. The season before that, it was the Acne jacket—you know, that double-lined shearling coat that everyone and their mother somehow spent north of $1K on—that was everywhere during Fashion Week.

This time around, though, there isn’t one singular trend everyone will be wearing—instead, it’s a look: Think Mari Giudicelli meets Jesse Kamm, which is to say that block heels, metallic detailing, and lots of oversized everything in very ‘70s-inspired colorways will be all over Pier 59 this week. Want to get ahead on the trends that you’re about to see everywhere? Ahead, shop the 25 things everyone will be wearing to New York Fashion Week.