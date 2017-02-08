StyleCaster
Share

What to Wear to Fashion Week Fall 2017: The Trends to Try Now

What's hot
StyleCaster

What to Wear to Fashion Week Fall 2017: The Trends to Try Now

Lauren Caruso
by
What To Wear to Fashion Week
25 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

Last season, it was the neck scarf, which trickled down like clockwork from major designers like Gucci and Saint Laurent to the masses, as evidenced by Instagram. The season before that, it was the Acne jacket—you know, that double-lined shearling coat that everyone and their mother somehow spent north of $1K on—that was everywhere during Fashion Week.

MORE: The Best Street-Style Moments from the Spring 2017 Shows

This time around, though, there isn’t one singular trend everyone will be wearing—instead, it’s a look: Think Mari Giudicelli meets Jesse Kamm, which is to say that block heels, metallic detailing, and lots of oversized everything in very ‘70s-inspired colorways will be all over Pier 59 this week. Want to get ahead on the trends that you’re about to see everywhere? Ahead, shop the 25 things everyone will be wearing to New York Fashion Week.

MORE: The Top 10 Trends from New York Fashion Week Spring 2017

0 Thoughts?
1 of 25

Levi’s Wedgie High Rise Jean, $88; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters

Theory Whitney in Suede, $295; at Spring

Photo: Spring

Frankie Shop Grey Curly Faux Fur Coat, $399; at Frankie Shop

Photo: Frankie Shop

Anna Quan Anne Shirt with Black Trim, $300; at The Undone

 

W Concept Limill High Heeled Boots, $258; at W Concept

Photo: W Concept

H&M Quilted Satin Bomber Jacket, $54.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

J.O.A. Denim Bomber Jacket, $138; at J.O.A.

Photo: J.O.A.

Need Supply Co. Slip Dress in Warm Grey, $160; at Need Supply Co.

Photo: Need Supply Co

Pixie Market Black Croc Fur Handle Boxy Bag, $88; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market

Endless Rose Pants With Drawstring, $85; at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop

Rebecca Taylor Striped Sweater, $395; at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop

Asos Monki D Ring Belt Skirt, $38; at Asos

Photo: Asos

Dries Van Noten Peach Curve Sunglasses, $345; at The Dreslyn

Photo: The Dreslyn

Champion + UO Reverse Weave Hoodie Sweatshirt, $65; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters

Nasty Gal Ring Leader Vegan Leather Crossbody Bag, $78; at Nasty Gal

Photo: Nasty Gal

Petite Studio Buvette Crop Flare Pearl Pants, $95; at Petite Studio

Photo: Petite Studio

Zara Fabric Ballerinas, $69.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Pixie Market White Sheer Fishnet Lace Top, $42; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market

Loéil Puccini Fur Top, $198; at Loéil

Photo: Loéil

Veda Jayne Suede Jacket Pink Cloud, $990; at Veda

Photo: Veda

Everlane The E2 Pointed Slide, $182; at Everlane

Photo: Everlane

Mango Check Wool Blend Coat, $129.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango

LOQ Villa Shoes, $325; at LOQ

Photo: LOQ

Maison Mayle Chain Belt, $795; at Barneys New York

Photo: Barneys New York

The Style Club Girl Power Tee, $39; at Urban Outfitters

 

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Target Just Launched 15 Incredibly Cool Natural Beauty Products

Target Just Launched 15 Incredibly Cool Natural Beauty Products
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share