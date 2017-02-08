What to Wear to Fashion Week Fall 2017: The Trends to Try Now

Last season, it was the neck scarf, which trickled down like clockwork from major designers like Gucci and Saint Laurent to the masses, as evidenced by Instagram. The season before that, it was the Acne jacket—you know, that double-lined shearling coat that everyone and their mother somehow spent north of $1K on—that was everywhere during Fashion Week.
This time around, though, there isn’t one singular trend everyone will be wearing—instead, it’s a look: Think Mari Giudicelli meets Jesse Kamm, which is to say that block heels, metallic detailing, and lots of oversized everything in very ‘70s-inspired colorways will be all over Pier 59 this week. Want to get ahead on the trends that you’re about to see everywhere? Ahead, shop the 25 things everyone will be wearing to New York Fashion Week.
Theory Whitney in Suede, $295; at Spring
Spring
Frankie Shop Grey Curly Faux Fur Coat, $399; at Frankie Shop
Frankie Shop
Anna Quan Anne Shirt with Black Trim, $300; at The Undone
W Concept Limill High Heeled Boots, $258; at W Concept
W Concept
H&M Quilted Satin Bomber Jacket, $54.99; at H&M
H&M
J.O.A. Denim Bomber Jacket, $138; at J.O.A.
J.O.A.
Pixie Market Black Croc Fur Handle Boxy Bag, $88; at Pixie Market
Pixie Market
Endless Rose Pants With Drawstring, $85; at Shopbop
Shopbop
Rebecca Taylor Striped Sweater, $395; at Shopbop
Shopbop
Asos Monki D Ring Belt Skirt, $38; at Asos
Asos
Dries Van Noten Peach Curve Sunglasses, $345; at The Dreslyn
The Dreslyn
Nasty Gal Ring Leader Vegan Leather Crossbody Bag, $78; at Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal
Petite Studio Buvette Crop Flare Pearl Pants, $95; at Petite Studio
Petite Studio
Zara Fabric Ballerinas, $69.90; at Zara
Zara
Pixie Market White Sheer Fishnet Lace Top, $42; at Pixie Market
Pixie Market
Loéil Puccini Fur Top, $198; at Loéil
Loéil
Veda Jayne Suede Jacket Pink Cloud, $990; at Veda
Veda
Everlane The E2 Pointed Slide, $182; at Everlane
Everlane
Mango Check Wool Blend Coat, $129.99; at Mango
Mango
LOQ Villa Shoes, $325; at LOQ
LOQ