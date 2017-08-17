StyleCaster
25 Ways to Be the Best-Dressed Guest at Any Fall Wedding

by
Photo: ImaxTree

Officially, wedding season is during the summer—and while we’re totally down to hit up a warm weather wedding, getting dressed for a ceremony that takes place in cooler weather is just so much more fun.

There’s a ton you can do with layering and accessories, and let’s just say the options go way beyond the usual sundress. You can opt for something sleeveless and throw a jacket over top for the road (a pashmina situation would also be approps), or you can opt for something a little more covered-up—say, a long-sleeve dress, a tailored jumpsuit, or even a brocade suit.

However, with so many different dress codes and different etiquette rules for these types events, figuring out what to wear to a fall wedding can be a bit confusing.

And because not even wedding-guest attire is safe from the ’90s revival, designers have presented some evening options for the season that would make Buffy proud: Reformation’s silk charmeuse Aubrey pants pair perfectly with a slinky tank and have the same “Daaamn, girl” factor as any mini dress, while everyone from Ralph Lauren to River Island has lingerie-inspired slip options that you can easily layer with a T-shirt long after the bouquet’s been tossed.

Shop 25 fall and winter wedding picks below.

Originally published September 2016. Updated August 2017.

1 of 25

Emaria Maxi Dress at Anthropologie

BB Dakota Fit & Flare Dress at Nordstrom

Marlowe Top

Aubrey Pant

Torrid Red Gauze & Lace Maxi Dress

Tanya Taylor Mallory Cutout Printed Silk Mini Dress

Lulus Best Is Yet to Come Backless Dress

Zara Jumpsuit With Faux Pearls

H&M One-Shoulder Dress

Zara Short Jumpsuit

Zara Jumpsuit With Shoulder Gems

Unique Vintage 1950s Style Black Delores Sleeved Swing Dress

Lulus Wondrous Water Lilies Maxi Dress

Alice + Olivia Delora Floral-Print Fitted Mock-Neck Midi Dress

Topshop Tie Sleeve Wrap Dress

Kiyonna Mademoiselle Lace Dress

Notte High-Neck Dress at Anthropologie

Topshop Flower Garden Ruffle Midi Wrap Dress

7 For All Mankind Brocade Velvet Blazer

7 For All Mankind The Skinny Ankle Brocade Velvet Jeans

Forever 21 Ruffle Open-Shoulder Jumpsuit

Lydia Dress in Leavers Lace

Anthropologie Deimante Dress

Black Halo Varla Two-Piece Jumpsuit

Self-Portrait Nivienne Embroidered Tulle and Printed Crepe de Chine Dress

Lulus Heavenly Hues Maxi Dress

Torrid Black Lace V-Neck Maxi Dress

