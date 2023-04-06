What To Wear To Coachella 2023: 5 Complete Looks For Every Vibe

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s a lot to consider when buying a ticket to Coachella. Is weekend one or weekend two better? Can you swing tickets to both? If there are two artists you like playing at the same time, who do you see? Do you push through the mosh pit for front-row seats or dance in the back? And finally, the most important question of all, is what to wear to Coachella?

The iconic California music festival outdoes itself with artists, art, parties and celebrities every year but one of the best parts of attending is participating in festival fashion.

Whether you’re an OG Coachella attendee and still have your flower crown from 2012 or finally snagged tickets for the first time, you’re going to want to look fantastic at the festival. Some attendees start planing their outfits for the next year right as the last headliner closes. If you’re more of a last-minute packer, don’t fret! There are so many cute festival looks available online right now that will arrive in time for the first act.

This year, festival fashion is all about leaning into a specific aesthetic. From the trendy floral appliqués to grungy biker style, choosing an overall outfit vibe will help you narrow down your choices or even curate an outfit from your own closet. You can stick to one aesthetic for three days or reinvent yourself every morning—there’s no need to pick between 70s fashion and Y2K when you can do both.

The key to any aesthetic is accessorizing. You’ll want to pick a bag that you can comfortably carry for hours and that can hold all of your festival essentials. One essential you absolutely need to bring? Sunglasses. It will be way easier to spot celebrities when you’re not squinting. Colorful shades, classic aviators and oversized frames are all game.

Read on for 5 fashion aesthetics to use for festival shopping inspiration.

Cool & Casual

Sometimes a low-key outfit makes the biggest impact. Last year, simple outfits were the biggest trend at Coachella. Celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber took a laidback approach to their festival fits and looked super cool doing it. This year, focus on elevated basics like a moto denim jacket, a leather fanny pack and sporty parachute pants.

Denim Biker Style Jacket

Coachella Valley gets cold at night even though you may spend the entire day sweating in the sun. I promise you won’t regret throwing on this denim biker jacket and it’ll make you look sporty and cool too.

Utility Parachute Pant

Parachute pants are the ultimate choice for a music festival because they’re lightweight, comfortable and easy to dance around in. This pair from Abercrombie comes in regular, tall and petite lengths.

Scoop-Neck Rib-Knit First Layer Tank Top

The perfect ribbed tank for under $10? Say no more. This one comes in 12 colors.

Double Pocket Leather Fanny Pack

Fanny packs don’t have to be sporty or anything like something your dad would wear. This leather one is grungy and cool—it’ll hold all of your essentials while elevating your outfit.

Statement Maker

Coachella is the ultimate place to stand out in a crowd (believe me, it’s crowded). Wearing a statement outfit is an easy way to guarantee that you’ll be noticed and look great in all of your Instagram pictures. I’d recommend picking a fun trend like a bright monochrome look, statement sleeves or sheer fabric to serve as the basis of your look.

Alaia Maxi Slit Skirt

This maxi skirt will flow in the wind while you listen to your favorite artist perform. It also plays into the sheer trend that will be super popular this year.

Grace Cropped Shirt

This long sleeve shirt will make you look hot while preventing any major sunburn mishaps. You can easily layer it over a bralette or a bikini top.

Perfect Fit Bikini Top

This hot pink bikini top matches the sheer set perfectly and will be comfortable to wear all day.

Cheeky Bikini Bottom

This pair of cheeky bikini bottoms are high-waisted and have fuller coverage so you won’t feel naked when you’re walking around the festival.

Thea Sunglasses

Make a statement with your shades by opting for a colorful pink pair. You’ll be able to wear this pair by The Attico well beyond the festival season.

Metallic Bag

I recommend adding a contrasting bright color to pop against the hot pink. This blue metallic bag will shine in the sun while holding your mini sunscreen and wallet.

Boho Babe

If you’ve been to Coachella before, you’ll know that the boho aesthetic still reigns supreme. Celebrities like Vanessa Hudgens continue to be the blueprint for boho Coachella outfits. If you like the whimsical vibe, look for lace detailing, flowy skirts and woven bags. To fully commit to the look, add a flower crown (worn ironically or not).

Bali Solei Bralette

When it comes to Coachella looks, you can’t go wrong with a classic bralette. This one comes in five colors.

Gardenia Maxi Skirt

This orange skirt was made for twirling around with your best friends. The eyelet lace adds great texture to the look.

Baby Flower Cord Choker

This orange flower choker will look so cute when worn with the orange maxi skirt.

Cici Straw Sling

This straw bag can be worn crossbody or on your shoulder and is big enough to fit a digital camera, sunglasses and a portable charger.

Flower Power

The flower crown has undergone a rebrand and is now disguising itself as floral appliqués. Flower detailing on tops, dresses, chokers and hair ties are everywhere right now and I guarantee you they’ll be one of the hottest items at Coachella this year. I personally love this trend because there are so many ways to personalize it for your own taste.

V Corset Top

If you want to look snatched at Coachella, a corset top is totally the way to go. This one laces up in the back and has adjustable straps.

Micro Mini Skirt

A matching set is an easy way to make your outfit look super put together. Plus, this skirt is on sale.

Maxi Flower Choker

Flower chokers are all the rage right now—I love this one because you can wear it loosely or tight around your neck or even in your hair or on your bag.

The Fiona Beaded Floral Bag

This beaded bag has a subtle floral pattern and will be your go-to bag all summer long.

The Julie Sunglasses

This pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses have a retro look that’s perfect for Coachella.

70s Revival

Thanks to Daisy Jones & The Six, 70s fashion is having a major revival. From flared jeans to oversized sunnies, there are plenty of ways to channel your inner ’70s rockstar. Free People just released a Daisy Jones & The Six fashion line in collaboration with the show and every piece in the collection is perfect for Coachella.

Driftwood Farrah Embroidered Flare Jeans

Floral embroidery on jeans is so 70s (Daisy Jones would approve). This pair comes in regular and petite lengths.

FP One Emma Top

This lace tank has a smocked back for extra comfort—plus, you don’t have to wear a bra with it.

Jungleland Fringe Belt

I guarantee festival-goers will stop and ask you where you got this incredible Free People fringe belt.

Comet Dangles

Every outfit can use a little star power and these comet earrings will give yours just that.