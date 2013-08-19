College Week: 5 Tips From a Real Student On What to Wear to Class

It’s College Week on StyleCaster! Whether you’re fondly remembering your days relaxing on the quad or heading off to campus for the first time this fall, there’s no question that college is a major milestone. With that in mind, we’ve partnered with College Fashionista to bring you original content every day this week—written by real college students!—on everything from what to wear to the library to how to dress it up for a local party. Read on for more!

Student: Ashley Garner

School: Florida International University

Getting dressed for class can be a lot more challenging than one would think. Even though lots of college students do it, You don’t want to go to class in your pajamas because you’re constantly meeting professionals and people that could be your employers one day.

That said, you also don’t want to show up to class in a business suit and heels either because you’re still a student and probably don’t have that kind of time or energy in the morning.

The best way to get dressed for class is a balance between professionalism and nonchalance. It’s also all about comfort since you don’t want to be stuck in your lecture halls for hours on end wearing an outfit that puts strain on your body. Here are 5 tips to help you figure out the best way to get dressed for your college classes:

1. Shoes

Cute sneakers over heels is the best way to go when determining what shoes to wear to class. You don’t want your feet screaming for mercy by the end of a long day running in between class rooms.

2. Bags

A drawstring bag is a great alternative to a backpack or an oversized purse to carry your notebooks and computer. They’re cheap, easy to find and far less straining on your body than those backpack straps.

3. Fabric

Anything jersey or cotton is great when dressing for a long day of classes. You want to be comfortable, and fitted denim isn’t always the most comfortable thing when you’re stuck at a desk for six hours straight.

4. Jacket

A lightweight jacket is key to bring everywhere, especially if your classrooms are set at arctic temperatures. Be sure to get one with pockets to carry your phone, ID card, or whatever other small items you like to have on you at all times. Also try to find one that has somewhat tailored, blazer-like elements to it versus a something like a hoodie.

5. Accessory

A scarf is a very useful accessory. You can use it to style as a headband or to pull your hair back as you study. Better yet you can just tie it around your neck and you have just added a nice a retro vibe to your outfit with almost little to no effort. Plus, it comes in handy when it’s not quite chilly enough for a full-on jacket.

