What to Wear to Your Next Summer Bonfire

If bonfires are a regular summer activity for you, then we’ve got to admit—we’re a little jealous. Like picnics, rooftop parties, and outdoor concerts, they combine a few of our favorite things: food, drinks, friends, and glorious warm weather. And if they happen to be on a beach, all the better.

As for what to wear, once you accept that you’re going to come back smelling like smoke, you can pretty much do what you please. (Plus, bonfire smoke > cigarette smoke any day.) A pair of denim cutoffs and a floral blouse? Perfect. A boho skirt and slip-on sandals? Definitely. A bikini top under a linen button-down? Sure, why not! As long as you keep with the casual, laid-back vibe of the occasion, you’ll be a happy camper.

Ahead, get inspired with 25 outfit ideas ideal for s’mores-making, firework-watching, and more.