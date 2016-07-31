StyleCaster
What to Wear to Your Next Summer Bonfire

What to Wear to Your Next Summer Bonfire

What to Wear to Your Next Summer Bonfire
Photo: Lisa Rvd

If bonfires are a regular summer activity for you, then we’ve got to admit—we’re a little jealous. Like picnics, rooftop parties, and outdoor concerts, they combine a few of our favorite things: food, drinks, friends, and glorious warm weather. And if they happen to be on a beach, all the better.

As for what to wear, once you accept that you’re going to come back smelling like smoke, you can pretty much do what you please. (Plus, bonfire smoke > cigarette smoke any day.) A pair of denim cutoffs and a floral blouse? Perfect. A boho skirt and slip-on sandals? Definitely. A bikini top under a linen button-down? Sure, why not! As long as you keep with the casual, laid-back vibe of the occasion, you’ll be a happy camper.

Ahead, get inspired with 25 outfit ideas ideal for s’mores-making, firework-watching, and more.

1 of 25

Photo: Mija

Photo: Ordinary People

Photo: Who is Apneet?

Haley Boyd

Photo: instagram / @haleboyd

Photo: Lisa Rvd

Photo: Stylish Lee

Photo: Sea of Shoes

Photo: In My Joi

Photo: Annabel Rosendahl

Photo: Fashion Medley

Photo: Memorandum

Photo: Wait You Need This

Photo: Beauticurve

Photo: Raquel Paiva

Photo: Rocky Barnes

Photo: The Mop Top

Photo: The Nomis Niche

Photo: Victoria Tornegren

Photo: The Je Ne Sais Quoi

Photo: Walk in Wonderland

Photo: Where Did U Get That

Photo: Tiphaine Marie

Photo: The Marcy Stop

Photo: Essie Golden

Photo: So In Carmel

