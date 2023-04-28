What to Wear to Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Tour: 10 Superstar Looks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

This summer, Beyoncé will embark on her highly anticipated Renaissance World Tour, showcasing tracks from the album that shifted the zeitgeist back to an era of glamour, excess and celebration. 2022’s Renaissance paid homage to the LGBTQUIA+ and BIPOC communities of the ’80 and ’90s, specifically highlighting ballroom culture and house beats with a fusion of disco influence. Though we’re still hoping (and praying) for the promised visuals that accompany the music, there’s no doubt the tour will be anything short of a spectacle. Enter the costumes.

Throughout the Renaissance era, Bey has dressed in an excessively opulent fashion, channeling iconic divas like Grace Jones, Bianca Jagger and Donna Summer. Relying on fashion houses such as Schiaparelli and Balmain (collaborating on the latter for an exclusive Renaissance collection), the star’s recent looks reflect the central themes of the album: downright joy with an unapologetic ode to extravagance.

Though Renaissance showcases the haute couture side of Beyoncé, it’s worth noting just how much her style has evolved from the beginning of her career nearly three decades go. At first, Beyoncé and Destiny’s Child’s Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland were famously styled by Bey’s mother, Tina Lawson. They showcased peak Y2K vibes with low-rise jeans, a ridiculous amount of crystals and Southern hip-hop edge. Once solo in 2003, Beyoncé delivered one unforgettable look after the next—from her “Crazy in Love” denim shorts to that epic 2011 MTV VMAs baby reveal and 2018’s custom Balmain, HCBU-inspired Coachella look.

And while most of us can’t hit up Schiaparelli for a custom look for the Renaissance concert this summer, the Beyhive can honor Bey’s style in a more affordable way. Below, shop 10 complete looks that reference Beyoncé’s past and present style. Just remember: Unique! That’s what you are.

“Alien Superstar”

Channel the iconic Renaissance album cover with this futuristic cowgirl look. The disco-embellished cowboy hat will surely turn heads at the show. Pair it with a silver outfit complete with crystal cowboy boots and sleek shades to truly embody an alien superstar.

“I Don’t Pop Molly, I Rock Tom Ford”

Copy the star’s iconic 2014 look in this sequin jersey dress from Fashion Nova. Pair the look with a sleek pair of patent booties for a chic touch.

“Pure/Honey”

Opt for a completely gilded look for the show in this Norma Kamali top and extravagant ASOS pants. Double down on the gold theme with a matching bag, earrings and shoes.

“Survivor”

Throw it back to Bey’s Destiny’s Child days with a look that screams “Survivor.” We love this sequin Adidas x IVY Park tank for the look, coupled with a tattered skirt and gold-adorned accessories.

Homecoming

For Beyoncé’s two-weekend Coachella set in 2018, she dedicated her performances to HBCUs (historically Black colleges and universities) and their legendary homecoming celebrations. Revisit that era with these selections.

Fully Patterned

No stranger to the brand, Bey has worn Marine Serre on numerous occasions. Splurge on the matching boots for the full look, or opt for a sleek pair of black booties instead.

Red-Hot

Throughout her career, Beyoncé has turned to monochromatic red looks to make a statement. This chainmail dress screams Renaissance, perfect for dancing along to “Break My Soul” or “Cuff It.” Style it with this crystalized Brandon Blackwood trunk and a bold pair of red shield sunnies.

Y2K Vibes

Appearing on MTV’s TRL with Jay-Z back in the 2000s, Bey opted for a denim dress, New York Yankees cap and Timberland-inspired heels. While the look screams N.Y.C., make it your own by donning your favorite team’s logo.

“Crazy in Love”

Pay homage to Bey’s first single, “Crazy in Love,” with a look straight out of the video. Pair a simple white tank with low-rise denim shorts and a set of red pumps (we love this crystal-embellished pair). Add a body chain for a sexy, subtle touch of glamour.

Fringe Benefits

Renaissance will give the Beyhive an opportunity to simply be extra. Follow suit with this sequin zebra dress plus a fringe jacket and boots. Add a pair of retro-future shades for a totally ’80s look.

The finishing touch? An epic IG Story that’ll have all your friends sliding in to ask: how was Beyoncé IRL?!