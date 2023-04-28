StyleCaster
What to Wear to Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Tour: 10 Superstar Looks

by
Photo: Image: Getty. Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster

This summer, Beyoncé will embark on her highly anticipated Renaissance World Tour, showcasing tracks from the album that shifted the zeitgeist back to an era of glamour, excess and celebration. 2022’s Renaissance paid homage to the LGBTQUIA+ and BIPOC communities of the ’80 and ’90s, specifically highlighting ballroom culture and house beats with a fusion of disco influence. Though we’re still hoping (and praying) for the promised visuals that accompany the music, there’s no doubt the tour will be anything short of a spectacle. Enter the costumes.

Throughout the Renaissance era, Bey has dressed in an excessively opulent fashion, channeling iconic divas like Grace Jones, Bianca Jagger and Donna Summer. Relying on fashion houses such as Schiaparelli and Balmain (collaborating on the latter for an exclusive Renaissance collection), the star’s recent looks reflect the central themes of the album: downright joy with an unapologetic ode to extravagance. 

Though Renaissance showcases the haute couture side of Beyoncé, it’s worth noting just how much her style has evolved from the beginning of her career nearly three decades go. At first, Beyoncé and Destiny’s Child’s Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland were famously styled by Bey’s mother, Tina Lawson. They showcased peak Y2K vibes with low-rise jeans, a ridiculous amount of crystals and Southern hip-hop edge. Once solo in 2003, Beyoncé delivered one unforgettable look after the next—from her “Crazy in Love” denim shorts to that epic 2011 MTV VMAs baby reveal and 2018’s custom Balmain, HCBU-inspired Coachella look.

And while most of us can’t hit up Schiaparelli for a custom look for the Renaissance concert this summer, the Beyhive can honor Bey’s style in a more affordable way. Below, shop 10 complete looks that reference Beyoncé’s past and present style. Just remember: Unique! That’s what you are.

“Alien Superstar”

Channel the iconic Renaissance album cover with this futuristic cowgirl look. The disco-embellished cowboy hat will surely turn heads at the show. Pair it with a silver outfit complete with crystal cowboy boots and sleek shades to truly embody an alien superstar.

etsy mirrorball disco hat

Photo: Etsy

Etsy Disco Mirrorball Hat $36.55
Buy Now
dolls kill shiny cowboy boots

Photo: Dolls Kill

Dolls Kill Icy Sheriff Shine Boots $193.50
Buy Now
fashion nova silver sunglasses

Photo: Fashion Nova

Fashion Nova Sunglasses $5.99
Buy Now
revolve steve madden corset

Photo: Revolve

Revolve Steve Madden Corset $59
Buy Now
fashion nova pants

Photo: Fashion Nova

Fashion Nova Sheer Metallic Pants $27.99
Buy Now

“I Don’t Pop Molly, I Rock Tom Ford”

Copy the star’s iconic 2014 look in this sequin jersey dress from Fashion Nova. Pair the look with a sleek pair of patent booties for a chic touch.

fashion nova red jersey dress

Photo: Fashion Nova

Fashion Nova Sequin Jersey Dress $21.99
Buy Now
ALDO black ankle boots

Photo: Also

ALDO Black Ankle Boots $69.97
Buy Now

“Pure/Honey”

Beyoncé in a gold dress

Photo: Mason Poole/Parkwood Media/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

Opt for a completely gilded look for the show in this Norma Kamali top and extravagant ASOS pants. Double down on the gold theme with a matching bag, earrings and shoes. 

Revolve Norma Kamali top

PHOTO: Revolve

Norma Kamali x Revolve Crop Top $170
Buy Now
ASOS gold sequin pants

PHOTO: ASOS

ASOS Tasseled Pants $130
Buy Now
revolve gold earrings

PHOTO: Revolve

Revolve Gold Hoop Earrings $56
Buy Now
amazon gold bag

PHOTO: Amazon

Amazon Hand-Woven Knotted Bag $73.99
Buy Now
Bottega Veneta gold sunglasses

Photo: Bergdorf Goodman

Bottega Veneta Gold Aviator Sunglasses $440
Buy Now
Also bamba strappy heels

PHOTO: Aldo

Also Bamba Gold Strappy Sandals $98
Buy Now

“Survivor”

Destiny's Child

PHOTO: Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Throw it back to Bey’s Destiny’s Child days with a look that screams “Survivor.” We love this sequin Adidas x IVY Park tank for the look, coupled with a tattered skirt and gold-adorned accessories.

ADIDAS X IVY PARKGreen Sequin Tank Top

PHOTO: SSense

Adidas x IVY Park Sequin Tank $100
Buy Now
military print skirt

Photo: Amazon

Amazon Camo Cargo Mini Skirt $23
Buy Now
Fstrend Statement Chunky Choker Gold

Photo: Amazon

Fstrend Statement Chunky Gold Choker $12.66
Buy Now
Black ALDO combat boots

PHOTO: ALDO

ALDO Combat Boots $74.97
Buy Now

Homecoming

Beyoncé at Coachella 2018

PHOTO: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

For Beyoncé’s two-weekend Coachella set in 2018, she dedicated her performances to HBCUs (historically Black colleges and universities) and their legendary homecoming celebrations. Revisit that era with these selections.

MSGM crystal-embellished cropped hoodie

PHOTO: Farfetch

MSGM Crystal-Embellished Hoodie $275
Buy Now
yellow bodysuit

PHOTO: Amazon

LAGSHIAN One-Piece Bodysuit $13
Buy Now
fashion nova jeans

PHOTO: Fashion Nova

Fashion Nova Dark Wash Shorts $20
Buy Now
dolls kill metallic boots

PHOTO: Dolls Kill

Dolls Kill Azalea Wang Sequin Boots $130
Buy Now

Fully Patterned

No stranger to the brand, Bey has worn Marine Serre on numerous occasions. Splurge on the matching boots for the full look, or opt for a sleek pair of black booties instead.

Marine Serre jumpsuit

PHOTO: Italist

Marine Serre Jumpsuit $393
Buy Now
Marine Serre Boots

PHOTO: Farfetch

Marine Serre Second Skin Boots $789
Buy Now
maxi dress sheer

PHOTO: Amazon

Sheer Long-Sleeve Cover-Up $28
Buy Now
ball shape clutch purse

PHOTO: Amazon

Ball Shape Rhinestone Clutch $30
Buy Now

Red-Hot

Throughout her career, Beyoncé has turned to monochromatic red looks to make a statement. This chainmail dress screams Renaissance, perfect for dancing along to “Break My Soul” or “Cuff It.” Style it with this crystalized Brandon Blackwood trunk and a bold pair of red shield sunnies.

Revolve Red Dress

PHOTO: Revolve

Revolve Danni Mini Dress $270
Buy Now
Dolls Kill Oversize Glasses

PHOTO: Dolls Kill

Dolls Kill Cherry Big Dreams Sunglasses $15
Buy Now
Brandon Blackwood Bag

PHOTO: Brandon Blackwood

Brandon Blackwood Mini Kendrick Trunk $250
Buy Now

Y2K Vibes

Beyonce and Jay Z

Photo: KMazur/WireImage

Appearing on MTV’s TRL with Jay-Z back in the 2000s, Bey opted for a denim dress, New York Yankees cap and Timberland-inspired heels. While the look screams N.Y.C., make it your own by donning your favorite team’s logo.

Yankees hat

PHOTO: Amazon

New York Yankees Hat $25
Buy Now
Princess Polly Dress

PHOTO: Princess Polly

Princess Polly Mini Denim Dress $55
Buy Now
Steve Madden ankle boots

PHOTO: Amazon

Steve Madden Ankle Boots $20.15
Buy Now

“Crazy in Love”

Beyonce And Jay-Z "On The Run II" Tour - New Jersey

PHOTO: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment

Pay homage to Bey’s first single, “Crazy in Love,” with a look straight out of the video. Pair a simple white tank with low-rise denim shorts and a set of red pumps (we love this crystal-embellished pair). Add a body chain for a sexy, subtle touch of glamour.

Forever21 Denim Shorts

PHOTO: Forever21

Forever21 Low-Rise Denim Shorts $22
Buy Now
Fashion Nova White Tank

PHOTO: Fashion Nova

Fashion Nova White Tank $6
Buy Now
Gold Body Chain

PHOTO: Amazon

Gold Body Chain $15
Buy Now
ALDO Red Heels

PHOTO: ALDO

ALDO Stessy Stiletto Heels $82.50
Buy Now

Fringe Benefits

beyonce at global citizen festival

PHOTO: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100

Renaissance will give the Beyhive an opportunity to simply be extra. Follow suit with this sequin zebra dress plus a fringe jacket and boots. Add a pair of retro-future shades for a totally ’80s look.

Forever21 zebra mini dress

PHOTO: Forever21

Forever21 Sequin Zebra Cami Dress $34.99
Buy Now
Fashion Nova boots

PHOTO: Fashion Nova

Fashion Nova Fringe Boots $60
Buy Now
Fashion Nova black leather jacket

PHOTO: Fashion Nova

Fashion Nova Fringe Jacket $49
Buy Now
Forever21 Sequin Chain Handbag

PHOTO: Forever21

Forever31 Sequin Chain Handbag $30
Buy Now
Moncler Orizion Sunglasses

PHOTO: Saks Fifth Avenue

Moncler Orizion 65MM Sunglasses $395
Buy Now

The finishing touch? An epic IG Story that’ll have all your friends sliding in to ask: how was Beyoncé IRL?!

