What to Wear to a Wedding: A Complete Guide

What to wear to a wedding. It really is the age-old question.

Between varied dress codes (or no dress codes!), destinations, and seasonal requirements, dressing for a wedding can be super dramatic. To shed some light on the topic, we’ve gathered all of our inspirational articles, expert advice and tricks and tips to ensure you’ll never—ever!—commit a summer a #WeddingFashionFail.

Summer weddings can be tough—depending on the venue, you want to look presentable, but not too dressy. After all, sand might be present. We’ve put together five different looks, so you know how to dress for every kind of dress code.

Winter weddings are often more formal than summer nups, but they also can be hard to dress for. Tights or no tights? Do I have to wear open toes? How about a coat? We talked to a top expert to get the dos and don’ts of dressing for a winter wedding, plus 50 dress styles that work for formal and cocktail ceremonies.

Is this rule old-fashioned, or does it still hold true? We talked to an expert who broke it down—and gave us her honest opinion on whether it’s okay to wear black to a festive wedding.

Often, a wedding will call for “cocktail attire.” What does that mean exactly, and what’s appropriate to wear? We’ve got all the answers.

Is it possible to find sexy dresses to wear to a wedding that are appropriate for an occasion that’s not about you? Yup! Looking sexy at a wedding has more to do with the dress you choose, than the amount of skin you show. Here’s how to do it.

When it comes to today’s brides—especially those who have an aversion to anything princess-y—the rule is that you can still look chic and fabulous while wearing a non-traditional wedding dress. Here’s how to find the perfect one.

Sometimes wedding invitations can seem like they’re written in another language. Here, we break down what to wear to every type of event, from formal weddings to cocktail fetes.

All brides-to-be wait for that special shopping moment when they realize they’ve found the dress. Having this moment, however, should not be exclusive to brides who fit into sample size clothing, which is why women shopping for plus-size wedding dresses can get frustrated with the process. Here are the 15 best places to shop.

These 30 designer wedding dresses—all straight from the runway—might be pricey, but they can be used as a jumping-off point for any bride-to-be when considering style and cuts.

Engaged? Congrats! But don’t even think of shopping for a wedding dress before reading these incredibly useful tips.

Not so into typical bridal salons? Check out our amazing list of 50 creative stores, sites, and services to buy your wedding dress.

Here, a guide on how to choose beachy wedding party dresses that won’t make your bridesmaids hate you.

Looking to stand out, just a smidge? Look to these cool accessories that’ll add a little extra punch to a wedding dress.

