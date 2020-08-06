10 Picnic Outfit Ideas That Go Great With A Gingham Blanket & Wicker Basket

Scroll To See More Images

If we were to peak over your shoulder as you perused your Instagram feed, we’d likely see myriad aesthetic photos of summery picnics (or cottagecore, as it’s now known). It’s no wonder this trend is everywhere: it’s ridiculously cute and easy to do. All you really need is a blanket, basket full of goodies and, of course, a cute outfit. Figuring out what to wear to a picnic is so easy—but not a task to be taken likely. After all, you’re likely going to be posting the photos everywhere, so you want to make sure you’re totally camera-ready.

There’s just something so photogenic about a blanket in the grass covered with sweet treats or a to-go charcuterie board. The cottagecore trend is perhaps the most glorious thing to come out of this year, and we’re ready to join in. The only way it could get any better? Have majorly Instagram-worthy ensembles at the ready while we munch on cheese and drink wine in the park. It’s a dream come true, folks.

Luckily, we’ve done the work for you (!!!) and come up with some seriously adorable picnic outfit ideas you can copy right flippin’ now. So whether you’re a big fan of dresses and sneakers or prefer shorts for the warmer temperatures, there’s an outfit waiting for you to make it your own below. Of course, if you don’t already have the perfect picnic pieces in your closet, we’ve got you covered on that front, too. Each outfit recipe below is totally shoppable—so go ahead and treat yourself to some new and cute this season.

1. Pink Midi Dress + Heeled Sandals

You can never go wrong with an adorable midi dress, and this En Saison pink midi is truly picnic-perfect. Paired with some heeled mule sandals in a neutral hue and a summer-ready woven tote, you’ll be ready for the Instagram photoshoot you probably already have planned.

2. Floral Romper + Sneakers

If you’re big fan of mini dresses but worry that sitting on the ground during a picnic won’t be super comfortable, opt for a cute floral romper instead! You can make the look even comfier with a pair of Gola metallic sneakers and these gorgeous Etnia Barcelona sunglasses.

3. Graphic Tee + Printed Shorts

Elevate your shorts looks by choosing a pair with a majorly bold print. These pink and orange STAUD shorts are a dream come true—and look amazing paired with a cool graphic tee and classic black double-strap slide sandals.

4. Minimalist Crop Top + Linen Pants

If you’re a big fan of athleisure, you should definitely try a pair of cozy linen pants (They’ll keep you nice and cool when it’s hot!) with a simple black crop top. Pop on a pair of Le Specs sunglasses, and your easy minimalist picnic look is ready to go.

5. Striped Shirtdress + Sandals

Nothing quite says summer picnic like a cute striped shirtdress. It’s a little nod to the styles of the ’50s, but updated for right now—and we’re high-key loving it. Add a pair of comfy sandals that are easy to walk along the park in, and throw in a chic Finding Kapoor purse for a fun pop of color!

6. Bright Crop Top + Straight-Leg Jeans

If you think you can’t wear jeans to a picnic, consider this your official excuse to toss that idea aside. Wear a pair of straight-leg jeans with a fun and bright crop top for an easy and cute picnic outfit. Top it all off with an animal print headband, and you’re ready to rumble.

7. Utility-Style Dress + Sneakers

The utility trend is alive and well—and totally works for picnic ensembles. Try a utility-style shirtdress paired with some unique animal print sneakers this summer. Just don’t forget to add a pair of Zara’s oversized black sunglasses for that cool girl aesthetic.

8. Animal Print Top + Black Skirt

Whether you’re a pro at sitting in a fitted skirt or not, you’ll have no issue with a comfortable ribbed maxi skirt at your next picnic. Pair it with a fun animal print crop top for a look that’ll take you right into fall, too. Plus, don’t forget a bottle of Butter Chardonnay to toast to an outfit well crafted.

9. Lightweight Sweater + Bike Shorts

For a more casual look, you can opt for some fun printed bike shorts in classic black with a comfortable-but-not-too-hot lightweight sweater. Add some cool Nike sneakers to finish it all off, and voila! The low-key picnic outfit to end all picnic outfits.

10. Black Maxi Dress + Neon Bag

For our final outfit idea, we present the classic black maxi dress. This cotton black maxi from H&M is perfect for keeping you cool this summer, and the pop of neon Baggu bag is ideal for carrying all your picnic supplies. Throw on a pair of Ray-Ban sunnies to complete the ~lewk.~