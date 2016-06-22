What to Wear to a Concert: 12 Outfits That Aren’t Cheesy or Cliché

Between Coachella, Bonnaroo, Burning Man, Governor’s Ball, Electric Daisy, Tomorrow World, and (many) more, wondering what to wear to concerts is a valid concern for music fans.

The “Coachella” look—flower headband, sunnies, crop top, and cowboy boots—is so overdone that we’re not sure if we’re fully prepared to see another round of it, like, ever. Other music festivals have more subdued trends, but they each revolve around common themes: Wearing outfits that are equal parts cool and comfy.

If you’re headed to hear some music soon, check out these 12 fresh outfit ideas to inspire your look.