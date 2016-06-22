What to Wear to a Concert: 12 Outfits That Aren’t Cheesy or Cliché

Between Coachella, Bonnaroo, Burning Man, Governor’s Ball, Electric Daisy, Tomorrow World, and (many) more, wondering what to wear to concerts is a valid concern for music fans.
The “Coachella” look—flower headband, sunnies, crop top, and cowboy boots—is so overdone that we’re not sure if we’re fully prepared to see another round of it, like, ever. Other music festivals have more subdued trends, but they each revolve around common themes: Wearing outfits that are equal parts cool and comfy.
If you’re headed to hear some music soon, check out these 12 fresh outfit ideas to inspire your look.
A breezy OTS top, black skinnies, and flats are a fail-proof choice.
Fashion Agony
Pretty much anything in your closet becomes concert-appropriate with sneakers, including a girly maxi dress. Need a boost? Try a pair of platform kicks, like these.
Lady Addict
Cute flat sandals + ruffled pieces = perfection.
Style MBA
Take a cue from Kate Bosworth and pair a short shirtdress with a cute jacket (denim will work fine!) and a pair of comfy ankle boots.
Photo:
Getty Images
Pregnant girls can go see concerts too! Keep it comfy with layered basics.
A Mama in Love
Cool matching sets were practically made for concert culture. (This one's by Lovers and Friends—get it here!)
Happily Grey
Even if Coachella passed you by, this boho look is serious inspo for any summer concert.
With Love From Kat
Nothing says cool, casual, and classic like an oversized white shirt—tied at the waist!—and your favorite pair of jeans. If it's a daytime show outside, add flats. At a nighttime arena? Dress it up with low-heeled mules.
Sylvie Mus
A little expected, but a vintage tee paired with leather shorts and boots are classics for a reason.
We Wore What
No need to stick to denim—wide cropped pants look cool with everything from frilly blouses to basic tanks.
Sincerely Jules
So cool: wide-legged pants, a strapless top, and some retro specs.
My Style Diary
Jazz up a basic romper with a knotted belt and some flat sandals.
Photo:
Getty/Frazer Harrison / Frazer Harrison