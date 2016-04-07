What to Wear to a Beach Wedding: Three Perfect Outfit Ideas

If you get invited to a beach wedding, the first thought that likely goes through your head is something along the lines of “yazzzzzz vacation!” The second? “Wait, what the eff am I going to wear to this thing?” Ladies, we’ve all been there: Figuring out what to wear to a beach wedding ain’t easy.

The key piece of advice to keep in mind when putting together an outfit: Remember to take advantage of the locale. You aren’t going to some boring old hotel ballroom, you’re going to the beach. That means flowy dresses, sandals, and bold jewelry.

That being said, all beach weddings aren’t one in the same. Some are decidedly more formal, while others are completely casual, and you should dress accordingly. Here, three perfect outfit ideas for three different types of beach weddings.

Formal Beach Wedding

For a formal beachside wedding, opt for a long dress, preferably something in a pattern, and sturdy wedge sandals (yes, it’s a formal affair, but you’ll still likely have to walk on sand). Complete the look with minimal jewelry and a fun clutch.

1. Needle & Thread Petal Frame Embellished Maxi Dress, $453; at ASOS

2. Crystal Mason Ring, $32; at BaubleBar

3. Steve Madden Prestine Wedge, $79.95; at Steve Madden

4. Lulu Guinness Chloe Square Clutch Bag, $444; at ASOS

Cocktail Beach Wedding

If the beach wedding calls for cocktail attire, opt for a cocktail dress (can’t go wrong with an LBD) and bold accoessories. If you’re so inclined, a beach setting is the time to ditch the sky-high shoes you’d normally wear for flat or low-heeled sandals.

1. Moschino Fitted Dress, $321; at Farfetch

2. Gucci Maxime Jeweled Slide Sandal, $895; at Nordstrom

3. Long Earrings, $9.90; at H&M

4. Rebecca Minkoff Snake-Embossed Clutch, $95; at Bloomingdale’s

Casual Beach Wedding

If the beach wedding is fairly casual, you can’t go wrong in a flowy caftan. Up the look with fancy flatforms, a summery clutch, and chic, simple jewelry.

1. Halston Heritage Printed Silk-Georgette Kartan, $595; at Net-a-Porter

2. Kate Spade Solid Gold Bangle, $48; at Kate Spade

3. Metallic Flatform Sandals, $29.90; at Forever 21

4. Lizzie Fortunato Port of Call Clutch in Oaxaca, $475; at Lizzie Fortunato