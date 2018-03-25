StyleCaster
Share

What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding on Your Calendar

What's hot
StyleCaster

What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding on Your Calendar

by
STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Spring Weddings
35 Start slideshow
Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

Wedding season is about to be in full swing and it’s time to start planning what you’ll wear to every big day. Whether you’re in the wedding or just looking to tear up the dance floor, we have 35 dresses that are guaranteed to make you the best-dressed lady there (besides the bride, of course.)

MORE: The 20 Best Wedding Registry Gifts That are Total Investments

Are you attending a black-tie affair? Opt for a dark floral print or something in chiffon for a modern take on the LBD. For a casual daytime wedding, try a printed midi dress or even a jumpsuit. Destination or beach weddings are the perfect occasions to don a wrap dress with strappy sandals. And last, but certainly not least—attending a super chic city wedding? We love the idea of a matching suit or statement dress with feathers and embellishments.

Show off your personality this wedding season and have fun with your dress or suit. Let’s start wedding (guest) dress shopping!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 35
STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
Feminine Floral
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
Pretty Powder Blue

Self-Portrait dress, $355 at Matches Fashion

STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
Team Wedding
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
Polka Dot Maxi

Dress, $59 at Lioness

STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
Feathers and More
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
Lace Jumpsuit

Three Floor jumpsuit, $595 at Revolve

STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
Leg Slits
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
Embellished Maxi Dress

Dress, $320 at Free People

STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
City Chic
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
Ruffle Midi

Dress, $299 at Talulah

STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
Abstract Prints
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
Two-Tone Jumpsuit

Staud jumpsuit, $335 at Net-a-Porter

STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
Casual Wedding
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
Silk Jumpsuit

Diane Von Furstenberg jumpsuit, $530 at Net-a-Porter

STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
Collar Things
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
Lavender Lace

Dress, $111 at ASOS

STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
Micro Prints
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
Floral Greens

Dress, $228 at Anthropologie

STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
Shoulder Statement
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
Skater Dress

Dress, $74 at Tobi

STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
Casual Sneakers
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
Halter Gown

Dress, $209 (was $298) at BCBG

STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
Vintage Floral
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
The Pastel Suit
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
Navy Midi

Dress, $96 at Lulu's

STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
Feather Effect
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
Lace Pleated Dress

Dress, $139 at ASOS

STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
The Micro Floral
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
Red Gown
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
Ruched Dress

Dress, $498 at Diane Von Furstenberg

STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
Lady in Red
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
Ombré Dress

Trina Turk dress, $498 at Neiman Marcus

STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
Shades of Blue
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
Green + Yellow
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
Statement Sleeves
Photo: Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

10 Famous Moms Who Had Their Kids Super-Young

10 Famous Moms Who Had Their Kids Super-Young
  • STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
  • STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
  • STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
  • STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
  • STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
  • STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
  • STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
  • STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
  • STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
  • STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
  • STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
  • STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
  • STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
  • STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
  • STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
  • STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
  • STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
  • STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
  • STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
  • STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
  • STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
  • STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
  • STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
  • STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
  • STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
  • STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
  • STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
  • STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
  • STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
  • STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
  • STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
  • STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
  • STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
  • STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
  • STYLECASTER | What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share