What to Wear to Every Spring Wedding on Your Calendar

Wedding season is about to be in full swing and it’s time to start planning what you’ll wear to every big day. Whether you’re in the wedding or just looking to tear up the dance floor, we have 35 dresses that are guaranteed to make you the best-dressed lady there (besides the bride, of course.)

Are you attending a black-tie affair? Opt for a dark floral print or something in chiffon for a modern take on the LBD. For a casual daytime wedding, try a printed midi dress or even a jumpsuit. Destination or beach weddings are the perfect occasions to don a wrap dress with strappy sandals. And last, but certainly not least—attending a super chic city wedding? We love the idea of a matching suit or statement dress with feathers and embellishments.

Show off your personality this wedding season and have fun with your dress or suit. Let’s start wedding (guest) dress shopping!