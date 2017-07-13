What to Wear on Vacation: 25 Essentials to Pack

In a perfect world, packing for vacation would mean laying out the outfits you plan to wear a week before you leave, sensibly paring down where you can, then rolling them up in the most economical way to conserve space—all at your leisure.
In the real world, however, packing for vacation looks a little bit like a hurricane hit your closet, and later transferred itself to your suitcase, leaving you at your destination with four of the same now-wrinkled t-shirts and sundresses, but with none of the sandals, bathing suits, or accessories you made a mental note to take with you. And is there anything worse than buying a pair of overpriced flip flops at the hotel gift shop that you’re just going to throw out the second you get off the plane?
To keep that from ever happening again, we put together a quick packing list of what to wear on vacation. How you’re going to get it all to fit, though? That’s up to you.
Elizabeth and James Chanlder Cutout Bra Top
Elizabeth and James Chanlder Cutout Bra Top, $125; at Net-A-Porter
Kayu Mini St. Tropez Tote
Kayu Mini St. Tropez Tote, $59; at J.Crew
Barton Perreira Isadora Sunglasses
Marysia Santa Barbara Maillot Swimsuit
Marysia Santa Barbara Maillot Swimsuit, $335; at Net-A-Porter
Mustard Belted Jumpsuit
Loeffler Randall Caspar Sandal
Rag & Bone Straw Panama Hat
Madewell Gingham Tier Mini Skirt
Madewell Gingham Tier Mini Skirt, $79.50; at Madewell
Ajaie Alaie Ciao Bella Dress
Pixie Market Noah Ecru Big Button Dress
Pixie Market Noah Ecru Big Button Dress, $134; at Pixie Market
3x1 W4 Shelter Austin Crop
3x1 W4 Shelter Austin Crop, $265; at 3x1
Farrow Tropical Print Dress
Cinco Dylan Necklace
Cinco Dylan Necklace, $45; at Cinco
Wilfred Marne Short
Wilfred Marne Short, $70; at Aritzia
Eileen Fisher Classic Collar Shirtdress
Grana French Bikini Top
Grana French Bikini Top, $37; at Grana
Garana High-Rise Bikini Brief
Grana High-Rise Bikini Brief, $39; at Grana
La Ligne AAA Lean Lines Sweater
La Ligne AAA Lean Lines Sweater, $275; at La Ligne
Lemlem Anan Cotton-Blend Caftan
Everlane The Cotton Box-Cut Tee
Everlane The Cotton Box-Cut Tee, $16; at Everlane
Dermalogica Pure Light SPF 50
Oak + Fort Olive Mule
Parisa Wang Addicted Bracelet Bag
Parisa Wang Addicted Bracelet Bag, $175; at Parisa Wang
RMS Living Luminizer
RMS Living Luminizer, $38; at Sephora
