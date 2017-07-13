What to Wear on Vacation: 25 Essentials to Pack

In a perfect world, packing for vacation would mean laying out the outfits you plan to wear a week before you leave, sensibly paring down where you can, then rolling them up in the most economical way to conserve space—all at your leisure.

In the real world, however, packing for vacation looks a little bit like a hurricane hit your closet, and later transferred itself to your suitcase, leaving you at your destination with four of the same now-wrinkled t-shirts and sundresses, but with none of the sandals, bathing suits, or accessories you made a mental note to take with you. And is there anything worse than buying a pair of overpriced flip flops at the hotel gift shop that you’re just going to throw out the second you get off the plane?

To keep that from ever happening again, we put together a quick packing list of what to wear on vacation. How you’re going to get it all to fit, though? That’s up to you.