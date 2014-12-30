How to Look Festive on New Year’s Eve—If You Hate Sequins

Newsflash: Not every girl is dying to throw on a sequin gown or a bodycon number come December 31. In fact, many of us are perfectly content with sticking with our normal style of dress, but wouldn’t mind adding a small tweak or two to make things fun. Below, we’ve rounded up some easy-to-replicate ideas about what to wear on New Year’s Eve that are understated but also festive and wholly chic.

Wear your best shoes—with jeans.

There’s no hard-and-fast rule that says thou shalt wear cocktail attire on December 31. In fact, oftentimes the trick to looking like the most effortlessly stylish woman in the room is to take the opposite route by keeping your clothes basic—think skinny jeans and a go-to blouse—and adding your best shoes. So modern!

Rock a statement ear cuff

The beauty of the ear cuff is its ability to make any outfit look that much edgier—a plus if you’re wearing a cocktail dress or “going out” clothes.

Clip a flower in your hair

Do like supermodel Sasha Pivovarova and add a clip-in flower to your hair. Don’t worry about your tresses being perfect—it looks much more modern on sexy, mussed-up hair. The beauty of this idea? You can walk into any H&M or Forever 21 and buy a pack of clip-in fabric flowers right now for under $5.

Swap the LBD for a sleek black jumpsuit

If you’re headed to a New Year’s party, it’s a safe bet that at least 25% of the women there will be rocking LBDs. Stand out from the crowd in a fashion-forward way with a fabulous jumpsuit instead. If you don’t have one, and don’t necessarily want to dash out and buy one before the 31st, fake it by wearing a great pair of black trousers, and your favorite black top—a cami, a silk tee, a long sleeve blouse—tucked in, and add a killer shoe.

Rock super-bold nails and lips

Nothing boosts your party look quite like a saturated matte red, orange or pink lip. Plus, it’ll provide a nice antidote to the hordes of gold-and-glitter-makeup out there on the 31st. As for nails, we’re big fans of keeping them in the same color family as your lipstick for a festive, notice-me look.

Add colorful earrings

Glittery statement earrings are having a huge moment, and will instantly elevate any outfit.

Make a hair statement

Pay a visit to your local salon (or braid bar, if your city has one) and opt for a messy fishtail braid. If you’re really feeling daring, pick up some hair chalk or temporary color spray rock out with pink, lavender or blue.