30 Perfect November Outfits to Copy This Month

by
Photo: Getty Images

It’s hard to hate on a month that involves copious feasting (Thanksgiving) and endless opportunities for layering, so although many of us might still be nursing Halloween hangovers, we’re ready to dive right into November. Before the air turns frigid and we all go into semi-hibernation mode in the company of Netflix, Seamless, and perhaps a new Tinder boo, there’s still time to get some final play out of our warmer-weather clothes.

Layer a turtleneck under a slip dress or camisole, pair your cropped jeans with a puffer and some ankle-shielding sock boots, or find a crazy-cozy oversized scarf to wrap around yourself every day. This month especially, accessories are your friend: a beanie’s easy to throw in your bag for extra on-the-go warmth, and tights are the surest way to ensure you don’t freeze your ass off in your shorter skirts and dresses.

To get your month off on the right foot, here are 30 perfect outfits to copy every day this November.

Photo: Who Is Apneet

Photo: LellaVictoria

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

Photo: And I Get Dressed

Photo: Nemesis Babe

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Beauticurve

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Celmatique

Photo: Badlands

Photo: Lion Hunter

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Schwarzer Samt

Photo: Simply Cyn

Photo: Le Dressing De Leeloo

Photo: The Fashion Guitar

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

Photo: The Page Marie

Photo: Mochaby

Photo: Seams for a Desire

Photo: Hanna MW

Photo: Honey N Silk

Photo: Masha Sedgwick

Photo: Emmi Snicker

Photo: Trine’s Wardrobe

