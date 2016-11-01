30 Perfect November Outfits to Copy This Month

It’s hard to hate on a month that involves copious feasting (Thanksgiving) and endless opportunities for layering, so although many of us might still be nursing Halloween hangovers, we’re ready to dive right into November. Before the air turns frigid and we all go into semi-hibernation mode in the company of Netflix, Seamless, and perhaps a new Tinder boo, there’s still time to get some final play out of our warmer-weather clothes.

Layer a turtleneck under a slip dress or camisole, pair your cropped jeans with a puffer and some ankle-shielding sock boots, or find a crazy-cozy oversized scarf to wrap around yourself every day. This month especially, accessories are your friend: a beanie’s easy to throw in your bag for extra on-the-go warmth, and tights are the surest way to ensure you don’t freeze your ass off in your shorter skirts and dresses.

To get your month off on the right foot, here are 30 perfect outfits to copy every day this November.