31 Perfect Spring Outfits to Copy This May

31 Perfect Spring Outfits to Copy This May

Lauren Caruso
Spring Outfit Ideas
Photo: Courtesy of Fashion Me Now

It’s finally here! We’re talking about spring, of course—because whatever April just served up (hi, 34-degree mornings and a wind chill past freezing) was certainly not spring, but rather just an aggravating extension of winter. But now that May has arrived and the warmer weather has come with it, we can step outside without four layers and a beanie on. This week alone, we’re planning to wear a mini skirt with something other than tights, a pair of backless oxfords sans socks, and even a ruffled poplin tank—get this—without anything underneath it. Go figure!

But switching gears isn’t easy: To keep you from staring at your closet every morning in disbelief  that, no, you can’t just throw on whatever’s closet and cover it up with your winter coat, we culled 31 outfits—one for every single day in May—for you to copy. So get to bookmarkin’—oh, and if you still need to restock your spring wardrobe, we can help there, too. We’ll see you at the same time tomorrow morning.

