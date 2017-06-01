StyleCaster
30 Outfit Ideas For Every Day This June

Lauren Caruso
by
Photo: Courtesy of @shhtephs

Surely by now, you’re itching to get some use out of those short skirts, off-the-shoulder tops, and teeny, Reformation-style minidresses you’ve been stockpiling since March. But unless you’re based in perpetually sunny L.A.—or, you know, anywhere that isn’t New York, they’ve likely been collecting dust in your closet. Thanks for being so damn unpredictable, spring!

But the tricky thing about June is that you can’t expect to ditch all your layers at once: The days are hot—sometimes unbearably, don’t-even-look-at-me-or-I’ll-die hot—but once the sun sets, a telltale chill rolls on it. And unless you plan to stop home before happy hour (or carry a sweatshirt on you at all times), you might end up regretting that tee-and-shorts look. Luckily, we found 30 outfits—one for every single day this month—to copy that won’t leave you feeling bored, uninspired, or freezing come sundown. See all of them below.

1 of 30
Photo: instagram / @kirstynkonig
Photo: instagram / @thefrankieshop
Photo: instagram / @popupflorist
Photo: instagram / @ericalave
Photo: instagram / @jeannedamas
Photo: instagram
Photo: instagram / @manigazer
Photo: instagram
Photo: instagram / @maria_bernad
Photo: instagram / @r29style
Photo: instagram / @itsmekellieb
Photo: instagram / @agarolek
Photo: instagram / @elizafaulkner
Photo: instagram / @ayr
Photo: instagram / @itskaykayleigh
Photo: instagram / @ohsevendays
Photo: instagram / @brittanybathgate
Photo: instagram / @blairbadge
Photo: instagram / @thefashionmedley
Photo: instagram / @shhtephs
Photo: instagram / @laurenelson
Photo: instagram / @linneafunks
Photo: instagram / @tiffwang_
Photo: instagram / @melissasonico
Photo: instagram / @marie_mag_
Photo: instagram / @double3xposure
Photo: instagram / @anneinthedollhouse
Photo: instagram / @meowiie
Photo: instagram / @julesdenby
Photo: instagram / @lululinden

