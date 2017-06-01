30 Outfit Ideas For Every Day This June

Surely by now, you’re itching to get some use out of those short skirts, off-the-shoulder tops, and teeny, Reformation-style minidresses you’ve been stockpiling since March. But unless you’re based in perpetually sunny L.A.—or, you know, anywhere that isn’t New York, they’ve likely been collecting dust in your closet. Thanks for being so damn unpredictable, spring!

MORE : 25 Best Summer Shoes to Stock Up On Now

But the tricky thing about June is that you can’t expect to ditch all your layers at once: The days are hot—sometimes unbearably, don’t-even-look-at-me-or-I’ll-die hot—but once the sun sets, a telltale chill rolls on it. And unless you plan to stop home before happy hour (or carry a sweatshirt on you at all times), you might end up regretting that tee-and-shorts look. Luckily, we found 30 outfits—one for every single day this month—to copy that won’t leave you feeling bored, uninspired, or freezing come sundown. See all of them below.