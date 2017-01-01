StyleCaster
31 Ideal Outfits to Copy This January

What's hot
by
Photo: Getty Images/My Fashion Break/ImaxTree/Not Your Standard/STYLECASTER

Ahhhh, 2017. FINALLY, am I right? By now, we’ve earned a fresh start—and with that, a wardrobe reboot.

By that, I don’t mean you should feel compelled to go on a blowout shopping spree, but rather take a look at what you already have with new eyes and challenge yourself to try something different.

MORE: 3 New Ways to Style Statement Sleeves

Have you been meaning to wear that crazy-in-a-good-way faux-fur coat but haven’t found the occasion? Throw it on tomorrow with your favorite pair of jeans. Want to take things in a more streamlined direction this year? Home in on the pieces and silhouettes that work best for you and create your own version of “uniform dressing.”

MORE: 50 Foolproof Minimalist Outfits

Whatever your style outlook for the year, kick things off on the right foot with some cold-weather outfit inspo—available, as always, in the slideshow below.

1 of 32
What to wear in January 2017: 31 perfect outfits

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: The Fashion Medley

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Von Vogue

Photo: Von Vogue
Photo: Getty Images

Photo: And I Get Dressed

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

Photo: I Dress Myselff

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Haute Inhabit

Photo: Imaxtree
Photo: Imaxtree
Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Isabella Thordsen

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: My Fashion Break

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Noholita

Photo: Lust for Life

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Pure Evl

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Sylvie Mus

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Dressing Outside the Box

Photo: Not Your Standard

Photo: Shot from the Street

Photo: Gisella Francisca

Photo: I am Metal Heart

