StyleCaster
Share

27 Cute Outfits You Can Actually Wear in the Snow

What's hot
StyleCaster

27 Cute Outfits You Can Actually Wear in the Snow

Kristen Bousquet
by
27 Cute Outfits You Can Actually Wear in the Snow
28 Start slideshow
Photo: Atlantic-Pacific

Snow is a fact of life in the winter (well, for most of us, at least)—so we might as well dress for the occasion. The challenge, of course, is finding an outfit that makes you look and feel chic even when the weather is, well … not. Subzero temperatures, slush-covered streets, and icy windchill don’t exactly make for the most conducive sartorial circumstances, but hey—a girl’s gotta do what a girl’s gotta do.

MORE: The Fashion-Girl’s Guide to Instagrammable Skiwear

Lest you think all hope is lost, however, there is a way to stay at the top of your style game even in the depths of winter. Think artful layering, cool puffer coats, and some functional-yet-stylish waterproof boots.

MORE: 31 Ideal Outfits to Copy This January

Below, see 27 snow-friendly outfit ideas to cop this season.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 28
Pin It!
Pin It!

What to wear in the snow | @stylecaster

Photo: Pure Evl

Photo: Mint Bee

Photo: Atlantic-Pacific

Photo: Babes In Velvet

Photo: City Fashion Food

Photo: In the Frow

Photo: Damsel in Dior

Photo: Franceta Johnson

Photo: Trendy Taste

Photo: Sometimes Glam

Photo: Wear She's Gone

Photo: Honey N Silk

Photo: Nachgestern Ist Vormorgen

Photo: Styllove

Photo: Sassy Street

Photo: A Trendy Lifestyle

Photo: To Vogue or Bust

Photo: Steffy's Pros and Cons

Photo: Call Me Maddie

Photo: Malinina Ekaterina

Photo: Dress Cori Lynn

Photo: The Sweetest Thing

Photo: The Pretty Secrets

Photo: The Dailybook

Photo: Color Me Courtney

Photo: Bows and Sequins

Photo: Bows & Sequins

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Celebrity Guide to Maternity Style

The Celebrity Guide to Maternity Style
  • Pin It!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

What to wear in the snow | @stylecaster
share