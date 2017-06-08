The Ultimate Street Style Guide to Dressing Yourself When It’s Hot AF

True story: During last September’s fashion week, it was so ungodly hot that I completely forfeited my shirt in between two shows, instead opting to wear a only bathing suit top to cover my chest. This was pretty unremarkable by NYFW standards, but the funny thing was: I wasn’t the only one! On my walk back to the train alone, I saw nearly half-a-dozen women wearing bra tops—or similarly scant clothing items disguising themselves as proper shirts. We looked at each other in solidarity, wiped our sweaty dewy brows, and then pitied the bloggers who decided on a long-sleeve dress two weeks ago as their Official NYFW Day 2 Outfit, and instead of using common sense to rethink wool in 102 degrees, decided to just deal with the oppression. Not smart.

But not everyone falls prey to the heat during the summer—and it’s not hard to stay cool and look good if you follow a few basic rules: Go for something structured, like a sack dress, that won’t touch your body in a breathable fabric like poplin cotton or linen. If you’re into separates, opt for a sheer top, or something with cutouts, or a skirt with a high slit. (Never underestimate the power of a good breeze.) When possible and appropriate, let your shoulders go bare—your midriff, too, if you’re into that sort of thing. And if you can’t bare to wear anything but a mini slip dress, grab a small neckerchief that can tie (lol) your look together.

In fact, we found nearly four dozen women who know how to keep it cool once the temps go up. Ahead, the ultimate street style guide to looking chic when it’s hot AF out. And if all else fails, take your shirt off. Blame it on Kendall.