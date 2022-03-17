What To Wear For A Full Moon: One Writer’s Full Moon ‘Fit

Scroll To See More Images

I usually associate a full moon with Halloween or a night of restless sleep so I was surprised to hear that there’s an important full moon happening this week. The moon will arrive in Virgo in the wee hours of Friday, March 18, and like any last-minute important occasion, I’m fixated on one question: what to wear for a full moon. The full moon is bound to bring transformation, so wearing the right look just seems important.

You can read all about what the full moon could mean for you, but I’ll sum it up for you. Essentially, when the full moon shines in all of her glory, so will you. Anything you’ve been trying to hide will come out into the open (it sounds scary but I promise it’s not) and it’ll help you move forward with clarity and assurance. From a fashion perspective, I’m interpreting this as the classic “dress for the job you want, not the job you have” saying.

Find pieces that feel the most you and add something that feels daring, a bit out of your comfort zone. I’ve developed a simple formula for nailing a full moon look: basics are for the things you’d like to hold on to, they build a foundation and statement pieces should channel a version of yourself that you aspire to be more like.

I’ll lead by example—and break down what my personal full moon outfit will entail.

The Foundation

My style is a bit eclectic. I love menswear-inspired cargo pants just as much as I enjoy wearing a floor-length ruffled dress. This can make it difficult to feel grounded in one style identity. For this exercise, I’m going to rely on my tried and true pieces that can be styled to fit any aesthetic.

The Way High Drape Pant

I love wearing slacks. They make me feel chic, sophisticated, pulled together and ready for any event. They work for minimalist attire but can also be maximized with layering and accessories. Overall, they make me feel grounded which is important for the full moon.

The Intention

I’ll admit I don’t spend a lot of time manifesting, but if I’m going to be dressing up for a full moon, you better believe it’s going to feel intentional. When the moon is shining down with her beautiful bright light, I want it to notice the effort I’ve put into reaping the full moon’s benefits. Therefore, I’m going to pick a very literal option and wear a moon shirt.

Crescent-moon Print Jersey Top

I have been obsessed with this Marine Serre moon print top for years. It’s the perfect layering piece and I love that I can use it to build many future dream outfits.

The Vision

Here is where I’m going to step out of my comfort zone a little bit by picking bold statement pieces. I want to lean into my eclectic preferences and develop a stronger sense of personal style. By layering a fun top over my foundation, I’m building on the best parts of my look—in doing so, I’m hoping the full moon will return the sentiment in all aspects of my life.

Ruffled Lace Top

This sheer ruffled top from Zara’s new studio collection has almost a witchy vibe to it which is exactly why I love it. Wearing something ruffly and ultra-girly makes me want to harness intense feminine power by dancing under the full moon. More realistically, I’m going to layer it over the moon shirt and wear it to happy hour.