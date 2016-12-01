StyleCaster
31 Foolproof Outfits to Copy This December

by
Photo: Alex's Closet

If you ask me, the best parts of December happen indoors—cups of hot cocoa (ok, hot toddies) by the fireplace, endless meals at friends’ kitchen tables (and/or on their floors), shameless lazy days spent in bed (with or without company). But because life does, unfortunately, require going outside occasionally, you’re also going to need some weather-appropriate clothing to do so in.

To that end, we’ve rounded up 31 perfect outfits—from leopard-print coats paired with zip-up turtleneck sweaters to chunky knits layered under oversize bombers—that hit the mark, trend-wise, while still letting you avoid frostbite this winter.

Below, get inspired with ideas from some of the most stylish girls on the internet: Here’s what to wear every single day in December.

Photo: Soraya Bakhtiar

Photo: Alex's Closet

Photo: Sylvie Mus

Photo: Agnesska Fashion

Photo: Annabel Rosendahl

Photo: Badlands

Photo: Beauticurve

Photo: Bon Au Petite

Photo: By Mauree

Photo: City Fashion Food

Photo: Figtny

Photo: Franny Coop

Photo: Hanna Stefansson

Photo: Have A Fashion Break

Photo: Kelly Augustine

Photo: Lazy To Lovely

Photo: Le Dressing De Leeloo

Photo: Manifique Blog

Photo: Memorandum

Photo: Mlle Of The City

Photo: Natalie Off Duty

Photo: Nicolette Mason

Photo: No Ordinary She

Photo: Sea Of Bees

Photo: Sea Of Shoes

Photo: Teeth Are Jade

Photo: The Role Of Chance

Photo: The Spicy Stiletto

Photo: Wonderful You

Photo: Xoxo Hilamee

Photo: Yours Truly Abisola

